Chicago PD & FBI Crossover Set at CBS

Worlds will collide on next week's episode of FBI.

Chicago PD’s Hailey Upton character, played by Tracy Spiridakos, tonight was dispatched by her commanding officer, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), to serve a temporary assignment at the New York Bureau of the FBI.

Spiradakos is set to guest star as Upton on Wolf Entertainment’s popular drama FBI on CBS, next week.

Said Dick Wolf, Executive Producer of both shows:

“Tracy’s character is a fan favorite, and I’m extraordinarily happy to be shining an even greater light on her and gaining new fans along the way before her return to Chicago P.D."

We've known since last June tha Wolf was plotting a crossover, but we didn't know which shows would be involved.

Wolf revealed in June that the idea for the multi-network crossover was his idea, and to his knowledge, the type of crossover has "never been done."

“SVU deals with the FBI a lot because there is a group inside the FBI which is called Innocent Images, which is child pornography and obviously very much on the same page,” he told Variety at the Monte Carlo TV Festival.

It seemed to suggest the crossover would be between SVU and FBI, but now we know it will be Chicago PD and FBI.

All of the Dick Wolf-produced shows perform well in the ratings so it would be a good way to more eyes on each show. If this is really the first TV universe to pull off such a feat, then there would be a lot of interest to see how it all pans out.

NBC has already renewed Chicago Fire, PD, Med, and Law & Order: SVU for three seasons each, so assuming FBI gets a renewal and this experiment pays off in the ratings, it could become a more regular thing.

FBI this week drew a series high in total viewers, but CBS has yet to renew it for Season 3. We know tha FBI Season 2 Episode 19 -- the crossover episode -- will now be the season finale following the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought TV production to a halt.

Catch the crossover event Tuesday, March 31 at 9/8c on CBS.

