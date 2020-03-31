Chicago PD & FBI Crossover Trailer: Hailey Upton Arrives in New York to Solve a Crime!

Chicago PD may be taking the week off, but one of its most popular characters will appear on FBI Season 2 Episode 19, airing tonight on CBS at 9/8c.

CBS has now released a new trailer for the milestone episode tha brings a character from the NBC series over to the Eye network.

It all sounds confusing, but Dick Wolf is being the FBI universe, as well as the OneChicago universe, so he made it happen.

For now, we know Tracy Spiridakos is headed to New York to serve a temporary assignment at the New York Bureau of the FBI.

“Tracy’s character is a fan favorite, and I’m extraordinarily happy to be shining an even greater light on her and gaining new fans along the way before her return to Chicago P.D," Wolf said when the crossover was made official.

It will undoubtedly put Hailey Upton in a difficult situation, working with people she's never worked with before, but she always rises to the challenge.

Given the reason Hailey was sent to New York, it certainly makes you wonder what could be on the horizon for the characer.

Is it possible that Spiridakos could become a more permanent fixture on FBI? Only time will tell.

Another thing we know about this episode is that it is directed by Chicago Fire grad Monica Raymund.

So, there will be a Chicago Fire favorite behind the camera, a Chicago PD favorite in front, and all we need is a Chicago Med actor in there somewhere.

Here's the latest trailer for the episode, which shows Upton's first moments on FBI.

Tracy Spiridakos Guest Stars as Detective Hailey Upton from “Chicago P.D.” “Emotional Rescue” – The FBI team investigates a drug deal gone bad after the body of a college student is found.

Also, Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) temporarily joins the team and finds her usual investigative methods clash with the Bureau’s more buttoned-up environment, on FBI, Tuesday, March 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

REGULAR CAST: Missy Peregrym (Special Agent Maggie Bell) Zeeko Zaki (Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan) Ebonée Noel (Kristen Chazal) Jeremy Sisto (Jubal Valentine) Alana De La Garza (Isobel Castille) John Boyd (Stuart Scola)

RECURRING CAST: Catherine Haena Kim (Emily Ryder) Taylor Anthony Miller (Kelly Moran)

GUEST CAST: Tracy Spiridakos (Hailey Upton) Carolyn Braver (Harper Quinlan) Jon McCormick (Lucas Reed) Joseph Raymond Lucero (Marco) Mark Rowe (Tom Quinlan) Dhanish Karthik (Aman Patel) Nathaniel De La Rosa (Santiago Gonzales) Guy Wellman (Guard) Damian Buzzerio (Detective Lopez) Sarah Dacey-Charles (Provost Kaplan) Kenneth Lee (Professor Banks) Jason Cottle (Frank Prichard) Coledyn Garrow (Latin Kid) Rick Faugno (Officer Kindig)

WRITTEN BY: Rick Eid and Joe Halpin DIRECTED BY: Monica Raymund

