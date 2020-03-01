Dare Me Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Fog of War

Beth should look into a private investigation career when she grows up.

She has an innate way of reading people and piecing a puzzle together, and it was on full display during Dare Me Season 1 Episode 9.

With only one episode left this season, you have to consider putting your money on Beth getting to the bottom of Will’s death before the police.

Will’s suicide sent the town of Sutton Grove into a frenzy, and it was interesting to see the many conversations surrounding just why Will would have killed himself.

The audience saw firsthand the isolation of Will in his dark apartment staring out at a dilapidated skyline, but for the people he came into contact with, it’s clear they were shocked he would harm himself.

Beth: Fucks you up. Suicide. The people you've left behind, you have dumped this dark thing on them, ya know? They're left wondering if they could have stopped it. What they could have done. Not being an asshole. Bothering to listen.

Addy: We both know who you're talking about.

As Beth said when someone takes their life, it’s natural to wonder what you could have done differently if you were a person close to them.

His death has left poor Michael feeling like he could have partially been responsible, and the whole situation has Addy on edge.

Getting some more insight into Will was much needed to paint a better picture of the man because when he was alive, we barely got much of him outside of the context of his relationship with Colette.

We saw him recruiting Michael, and we got short interactions with Addy, but we never got the true essence of who Will was and where that sadness that enveloped him came from.

We could assume it was a combination of his time in the Marines and his love for a woman that was never going to be his. But now we know that pain he carried around like a briefcase most likely came from the death of his wife and unborn child.

It’s pretty telling that it was such a secret, and shows how secluded Will was from the people around him. He was willing to do whatever it took to be with Colette, and yet the two had never even spoken about one of the most tragic events of his life.

There’s private, and then there’s Will. His death has transfixed Sutton Grove for the moment, but the people grieving didn’t even know this man.

No one did.

There were some great interactions between Addy and Beth during this hour that show just how opposite the two of them are.

Beth is forever in subtle manipulation mode, and she continuously baited Addy into revealing any information she had about Will and Colette.

Addy tried to keep things close to the vest, but Beth gets under her skin, and when she’s pushed enough, she starts to talk.

Addy should have never lead on that she knew as much about Colette and Will’s relationship as she did. You’re always better off just letting Beth think what she wants to think and not giving her any confirmation.

While Addy appeared to be keeping it together on the surface, she was not handling things well. And trying to seek comfort from Colette was futile because, well, it’s Colette we’re talking about.

If you had to ask her what her life slogan is, it’s probably something along the lines of ‘Be quiet. Do your job. And stick the landing’. She has absolutely no time for weakness, and it’s obvious that she’s trying to distance herself from Addy at this point.

Whether that’s because she views Addy as weak per se is hard to know, but she’s not at all interested in being Addy’s shoulder to lean on.

Considering how antagonistic and strained their relationship is, it’s always odd to see Beth and Addy put aside all the hurt and hang out like all is well.

But then again, that’s kind of the teenage experience. A fight that adults would carry with them for decades can be squashed by a couple of adolescents during fifth period.

Addy essentially told Beth she was the absolute worst on Dare Me Season 1 Episode 7, and a few days later they’re snuggled up, dancing around and sipping from the same cheap vodka bottle.

With all the stress and pressure on Addy, drinking was the worst thing she could have done. It felt like it was just a matter of time before Addy said something she wouldn’t be able to take back, and it did indeed come in the form of a whispery admission.

Now to be fair to Addy, if Beth would have confronted her, she could have easily told her she got the information from Faith. But whether or not Beth would believe that is another story.

What Beth does know to this point is that Addy knows more than she’s letting on. And she’s lying.

It’s just a matter of time before it hits the town that Will’s death wasn’t a suicide, and that should be the one final piece to click things into place for Beth.

And Addy now has to figure out how much of the truth she knows. She’s taken Colette’s word for damn near everything, and maybe this tragedy allows her to finally see through the wool Colette’s been pulling over her eyes since the first day they met.

Odds and Ends

Kurtz is being shady boots, but I’m still not convinced he had anything to do with Will’s death. He has red-herring written all over him.

So, Tibbs and Riri are like just casually in a full-blown situationship at the very least, and no one bats an eyelid. That’s Sutton Grove for you.

Jordy Jones now just showing up in every episode to stare at Addy and speak no words is the strangest thing this show is currently doing.

These kids party on school nights, sleep out, and do whatever they want at all times. The town should be the town of no parents moving forward.

Matt and Colette seemed…odd. Not sure if that means anything, but their whole interaction when Matt got home felt strange.

Dare Me fanatics, the season finale is here, and I need to know all your predictions!

Do you think Colette killed Will?

If not Colette, then did someone else pull the trigger?

What questions do you want to be answered during the finale?

