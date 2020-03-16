Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 3-16-20: Victor's Plan Unravels

Victor should have known better.

His plan to protect Maggie from learning she not only killed Adrienne, but killed her about-to-be-born granddaughter in a drunk driving accident was well-intentioned, but secrets always come out in Salem.

And according to many of the spoilers, it's all going to fall apart on Days of Our Lives during the week of 3-16-20.

Victor's plan is far from the only thing falling apart, of course.

In addition to Nicole having a catfight with Kristen, the spoiler video depicts John declaring he wants Stevano dead for what he's doing to Marlena, Xander proposing to Sarah, and Orpheus declaring he has returned.

Rafe: Orpheus is dead.

Orpheus: Orpheus is back. Permalink: Orpheus is back.

Like Stefano, Orpheus is a villain who tends to pop up again after being declared dead and who will stop at nothing to harm the Brady family.

His 1980s stories were spectacular, but his comeback in 2016 was disappointing. Let's hope this time -- when he appears to be working with Evan to hide baby David -- is a better use of his character.

Many have speculated that Evan is Orpheus' son, but could there be more to the story than that? And does Orpheus' return have anything to do with other stories, or is he working solo?

Of the rest of the spoilers depicted in the video, the Xander one is the most interesting.

Xander and Sarah have gotten closer despite Sarah nearly catching Xander in the act of intimidating the doctor who did the baby switch.

If it weren't for this gigantic secret, Xander and Sarah's potential marriage would be exciting, if a little rushed.

But now that everything is about to blow up in Xander's face, will he lose Sarah for good? Or will she have inherited her mother's propensity for forgiving the unforgivable if it comes from the man she loves?

Nicole's fight with Kristen is probably orchestrated to get DNA from her so that Nicole can find out whether baby Mackenzie is Kristen's or Sarah's.

It's ironic that Nicole spent the better part of a year keeping it secret from Eric that Mackenzie was his, only to stumble across the secret that she's not.

It remains to be seen what Nicole will do with this, but hopefully we're not in for another year-long story where Nicole keeps a major secret from Eric, and he berates her endlessly when he finds out.

NBC has also released 11 official spoiler photos for Days of Our Lives during the week of 3-16-20. Check them out below and let us know what you think.



Xander proposes to Sarah.

Xander was pushing Sarah to leave the hospital and go out to dinner with him, and now we know why. He's going to pop the question.

Many soap brides-to-be need time to think it over, but Sarah will undoubtedly say yes. With this secret hanging over the relationship's head, there's no drama in her waiting.

The question is whether the truth will come out at the wedding or before.

If Sarah and Xander's relationship can survive this, it can survive anything. But should it survive?

Nicole reels as she realizes baby Mackenzie could be Brady and Kristen's.

Nicole has noticed Xander's weird behavior and Dr. Raynor's tension for weeks.

It's not surprising at all that the former investigative reporter has picked up on all the signs of something being off.

But once she puts the truth together, what is she going to do? Last time, she let Xander scare her into keeping her mouth shut, and it torpedoed her relationship with Eric.

Will Nicole have FINALLY learned her lesson? Or is she going to keep the news to herself yet again.

Ciara delivers bad news to Ben.

Ben was supposed to get out of prison, but then Evan's confession was thrown out -- as it should have been.

Ciara forced Evan to deliver the confession at gunpoint, so there was no way it could be admissible.

But will Ben blame this setback on her reckless behavior?

Either way, hopefully, Ben's execution isn't still on since Evan is still charged with the murder Ben was convicted of.



Lani and Eli help Rafe search for David.

This isn't much of a surprise, since they already offered to help.

But it is good to see them do something besides make out.

They both need jobs now that Lani is finished with her flirtation with joining a convent and Eli is done working for Gabi.

They might as well go back to the police force. And with Eli on the case, there's a chance the Salem PD will find baby David before 2021.



Hope is shocked to learn Rolf turned her into Princess Gina.

This spoiler should make a lot of Days' fans day.

The Princess Gina story was annoying and ridiculous, and it's finally over!

Hope will undoubtedly feel a lot of guilt for things she did when she wasn't in control of herself, but at least she's back to herself.

If Abigail ever returns, maybe she can use her experience as a person with Dissociative Identity Disorder to help Hope understand that she wasn't responsible for her actions as Gina.



Rafe grills Evan.

Rafe has never heard that insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

He keeps grilling Evan and Evan keeps gloating that he's not telling him where baby David is.

Surely there has to be more to the plan to find the baby than this. Like, I don't know, maybe a manhunt?

And when will the Salem PD learn about Orpheus' involvement in this?



Stevano orders Chad to organize a family reunion.

This is bizarre, but I'll take it.

A family reunion is a step above ordering Chad to kill random people. Not that Chad is any good as a mercenary anyway.

Besides Kristen, the only living Dimera left is Tony, not counting Theo. Could one or both of them soon be making a return?

Or are more people coming back from the dead to stir up trouble?



Xander warns Victor that Nicole is onto them.

If Xander and Victor don't want to get caught, the first thing they need to do is stop talking so damn much about their secret.

The Kiriakis living room is almost as public a place as the park, with all the people who live there and all the people who come to visit. Henderson no longer runs interference, either -- everyone waltzes right on in.

Since these two are not talking in code, the chances are that Maggie or Sarah will walk in on this latest panicked conversation.

And if Victor thinks eliminating Nicole is the solution, he'd better think again. These two have a long history of doing horrible things to each other, but Nicole is a survivor -- plus Brady already hates Victor, and messing with his best friend won't help that.



Nicole picks a fight with Kristen.

Nicole has been feeling sympathy because Kristen lost her baby.

If this fight is for real -- which is a big if, it can only be because Nicole is jealous that Kristen's baby lived.

But more likely, Nicole is picking this fight because she wants Kristen's DNA to compare to the baby's.



Stevano makes headway with Marlena.

Please, please let this be because Marlena is faking to try to get one over on him.

We just got rid of Gina; let's not have any more microchipped people.

Besides, Marlena accepting Stevano's advances because he's controlling her via a microchip is sexual assault, and there's already too many rapes not acknowledged as such on Days of Our Lives.



Chad attacks Kate and Gabi.

Ugh.

Just when this brainwashed Chad storyline couldn't get any worse, he succeeds in his violent quest.

Chad will likely only imprison Kate and Gabi -- after all, it's been a few months since the last time anyone was locked in the secret room in the tunnels.

But how about we don't have storylines about random violence like this?

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics.

Hit that blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know what you think about these Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 3-16-20.

