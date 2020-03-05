Deputy Interviews: Will Cade Crack? Who's Got it In for Bill? The Cast and Showrunner Weigh In!

Deputy was well represented at the SCAD aTVfest in Atlanta last week.

You know the cast is good when the lead isn't on hand but you're still highly entertained and filled with excitement about those present.

Those in attendance included Brian Van Holt (Cade), Bex Taylor-Klaus (Bishop), Shane Paul McGhie (Joseph), Danielle Moné (Charlie), and showrunner Kimberly Harrison.

For those of you who, like me, have been enjoying the new dynamic between Bishop and Cade on screen, you'll be delighted to see that Van Holt and Taylor-Klaus were partners in the press line.

They both addressed the storylines specific to their characters as well as their impressions of each other's storylines and performances, which is such a treat.

Taylor-Klaus shares thoughtful insight into Cade's motivations as a father, and Van Holt shares how moved he has been by Taylor-Klaus as she portrays the Bishop storyline that's very close to her heart.

They're both as genuine and down to earth as we could have hoped, and they even had thoughts on the remainder of the season.

While Taylor-Klaus is excited for Bishop's career in the majors to continue, Van Holt's words were a little more distressing.

It seems all of the stress that Cade's been under could possibly wear him down. Sure, it might be a tease that never comes to fruition, but Van Holt sure seemed wary of what lies ahead for the strong character he plays.

Watch:

McGhie and Moné were also partnered together just like they are on the show!

Moné is nowhere near as dodgy as the character she plays, and that's a welcome relief.

In some detail, she explains Charlie's motivations and why being Team Charlie doesn't mean she's a bad guy. In fact, it appears we'll be discovering evidence to the contrary very soon.

She even knows what is in the envelope that Charlie gave to Jerry!

McGhie defends his costar, especially from the Twitter fans who drag his on- and off-screen costar through the mud with fear she's not good for Bill's future.

Their conversation is so fun and relates to all of the characters, including Jerry.

And it's so funny to hear McGhie pitch Joseph's promotion as if getting into perilous situations is his character's golden ticket to climb into the majors!

Find out what other tidbits they tease with the full interview, below.

And finally, we chatted with Showrunner Kimberly Harrison, who not only praised the series star, Stephen Dorff, for taking the character to the next level, and how exciting it is to be a female showrunner on a testosterone-driven show like Deputy.

But she dropped a bit of a bombshell on us.

Be very, very afraid, you guys. Are Charlie and Jerry the biggest threat to Bill's future as sheriff?

All in all, it was a terrific showing for Deputy, and they seem like a terrific team behind the scenes, which shouldn't be a surprise given how well they gel on screen.

Deputy Season 2 Episode 10, "School Ties," airs tonight at 9/7c only on FOX.

--------------------------------------------

SCAD aTVfest is Atlanta's only TV festival attracting industry-leading producers, directors, writers and actors to SCAD’s award-winning campus in Midtown Atlanta.

This international television festival, in its eighth year, is focused on design, creativity, and innovation in television and media production.

The festival brings together professionals from all aspects of content production, including broadcast, cable, streaming services, web, social media, and advertising to discuss the current industry trends and showcase the best work in the field.

Other shows included in this year's festival included Deputy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, New Amsterdam, Prodigal Son, Legacies, This Is Us, The Bold Type, Council of Dads, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Mixed-ish, ViDA, Nora from Queens, Filthy Rich, and Roswell, New Mexico, among others.

Television networks represented through the years include: ABC, A&E, Amazon, AMC, BBC America, Cartoon Network, CBS, Cinemax, CNN, Comedy Central, CW, FOX, Freeform, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, National Geographic, NBC, Netflix, Nickelodeon, Showtime, STARZ, TBS, TNT, WGN, and more.

We'll have a lot more from our time there coming soon, so keep an eye on TV Fanatic for all the latest!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.