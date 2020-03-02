Elite Season 3 Trailer: Who Murdered SPOILER?

It wouldn't be Elite without some teens doing some bat$hit crazy things.

Netflix on Monday dropped the official trailer for Elite Season 3, and as many expected, it focuses on another murder.

This time, however, the victim is the pariah of the school. Yup, we're totally talking about Polo here.

It's a predictable route, especially when you consider the way he returned to the school, but Polo murdered Marina, and the truth is slowly trickling out.

The roster of suspects is expansive, with the only person who cared about him being Cayetana. The teenager realized that she needed to latch on to Polo upon her own secrets coming to light.

This resulted in her finding the murder weapon he used to kill Marina, and we don't know where that is.

However, there seems to be some unrest between the pair because one scene in the trailer finds her noting that she was the only one who stood up for him.

Lucrecia seems to know who carried out the slaying, telling the police officer that it was someone who was at the party.

The party is just one of many peppered throughout the trailer, but another big talking point is Lu's father seemingly cutting her off.

He must learn more about her sleeping with Valerio. As you will recall, he threw Valerio out of the house.

As for Samuel and Carla, their relationship is still on thin ice, with no way of telling whether they will be able to fix it.

Here's the official Elite Season 3 logline:

Polo has returned to school. The tension that generates his presence among all students can only end in one way: with a new tragedy in Las Encinas.

In the third season of ELITE, our protagonists will face their last months at the institute, a stage in which they will have to make decisions that can change their future forever.

A journey in which love, sex, and friendship will be more present than ever, but also jealousy, secrets and the desire for revenge, which threaten to destroy lives that were really just about to begin.

Watch the full trailer below.

Elite Season 3 premieres March 13.

