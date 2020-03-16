Ellen's Game of Games Sneak Peek: Did This Husband Make a Mistake?

Betting against loved ones can either be a good thing or a bad thing.

Tuesday's new episode of Ellen's Game of Games finds Jared and his wife Sophia in the game against another couple.

As is customary with this light-hearted series, there are fun and games as Sophia is held high above, waiting to find out what type of question she'll be answering.

That's when things get a little crazy.

Ellen asks Jared how many animals that weigh over 1,000 pounds his wife will be able to call out in the allotted time.

His response?

17.

Yes, you read that right. It's a tough one for everyone involved, and the sheer reaction from Ellen tells us how this is going to play out.

Jared played it off, thinking his wife would be able to name all of them with ease, but the opponents grin from ear-to-ear because what is being asked of Sophia is near-impossible.

Even Ellen quips at Jared about a divorce lawyer. It's super awkward, but that's to be expected when you're on a game show.

While Sophia is shocked by the number that escapes her husband's mouth, she is up for the challenge.

These shows excel when the contestants are not afraid of any challenge, and Sophia stands to be dropped into a pool of gunge if she fails.

Oh, and we can't forget that Sophia is dangling by a thread high above the studio audience.

That makes things even more scarier, but with great risks come great rewards, and Sophia turns in a valiant effort.

We won't be telling you how she performs, but you can find out for yourself in the exclusive clip, which is below.

What did you think of the clip?

Will you watch the episode?

Ellen's Game of Games airs on NBC Tuesday nights at 8/7c just before This Is Us.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.