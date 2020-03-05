Fanatic Feed: Isla Fisher Comedy Gets Series Order, Maura Tierney Sets Showtime Return, and More!

Here is a wrap up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, March 5 2020.

Isla Fisher has scored her first major TV role, signing on to star in the CBS All Access comed Guilty Party.

The show has already received a series order at the streamer.

The show follows Beth Baker (Fisher), “a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she didn’t commit,” according to the official logline.

“In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past.”

This marks the first time Fisher has headlined a TV series in the U.S. but it's not the first time she has been on the small screen.

She has appeared on Arrested Development, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Angie Tribeca.

The actress rose to fame with her role in Australian soap Home and Away.

Meanwhile, Maura Tierney has lined up her first post-The Affair TV role. She will return to Showtime for a new drama named Rust.

The series is set to follow the tattered American dream through the eyes of a compromised police officer. Tierney is set to play a woman trying to organize a union at her dress factory, while also coing to term with her son being accused of murder.

While best-known for her role on E.R., Tierney delivered a stunning portrayal of a woman whose life was turned upside down when her husband cheated.

The series concluded in 2019 after five seasons.

Over on Hulu, Elisabeth Moss is set to step behind the camera for an episode of The Handmaid's Tale Season 4.

This marks her first time directing.

"I am thrilled to be given this opportunity by my partners Bruce [Miller] and Warren [Littlefield] and to have the support of all of our producers and Hulu/MGM," said Moss in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

"It means so much to me and I do not take the responsibility lightly. Leading and executive producing this show the past three years has been such a joy and I’ve had the incredible gift of learning so much from the directors we’ve had on this show."

"I can’t wait to try my hand at working with my collaborators from this new perspective because I am lucky to have the best cast and crew in the world. My only hurdle may be working with the lead actress who I hear can be incredibly demanding. Wish me luck."

Over on Apple TV+, Truth Be Told has been renewed for a second season, despite the fact that it was originally envisioned as a limited series.

Spencer will reprise her role as Poppy Parnell for season two, which will unfold around a new case.

The first season of Truth Be Told follows podcaster Poppy Parnell as she is compelled to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, and comes face-to-face with the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars.

The series provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

The series is created by acclaimed writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman and produced by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

“Working with Octavia Spencer has been a dream come true for me. I am honored to continue to build the character of Poppy Parnell with her and my partners at Hello Sunshine and Chernin Entertainment,” said Tramble Spellman.

“Apple continues to show their tremendous support for us and the show. I am thrilled to dive back into exploring our national obsession with true crime and how it plays out with our rich canvas of compelling characters.”

“I cannot wait to work with the talented Nichelle, as well as our partners at Apple, Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment Endeavor Content and the entire ‘Truth Be Told’ family, to continue expanding these characters and this world,” said Spencer.

“There is so much more to explore and we are are truly excited to begin creating new episodes, storylines and characters.” “I’m thrilled to be making another season of ‘Truth Be Told’ with Apple, our incredibly creative group of producers and the infinitely talented Octavia Spencer,” added executive producer Reese Witherspoon.

"I can't wait to see how Poppy Parnell's next chapter unfolds.”

Over on Freeform, Beau Mirchoff has (finally!) been promoted to Good Trouble for the Fosters spinoff's third season.

If you watch Good Trouble online, then you're probably wondering why he was not a series regular already.

He appeared in most episodes of Good Trouble Season 2 with Jamie's relationship with Callie taking center stage.

What are your thoughts on all this TV news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.