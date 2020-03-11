Gossip Girl Reboot Adds Legacies' Thomas Doherty, Three More to Cast

Thomas Doherty is leaving Mystic Falls behind.

The Legacies actor has joined the cast of HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot.

As is typical with this reboot, no character details have been revealed, meaning that we'll just have to wait to find out who he's playing.

Doherty is best known for his role on Disney Channel's Descendants movies.

He also starred on Hulu's High Fidelity earlier this year and HBO's Catherine the Great.

Doherty has been recurring on Legacies Season 2, playing a 500-year-old vampire with distinct views on how people should be living in this day and age.

He attracted the attention of Lizzie Saltzman, but his storyline seemingly came to a dramatic conclusion on Legacies Season 2 Episode 13 when he was left in the prison world.

Viewers were left to question his fate, and given how busy the actor is, it's unlikely he will reprise the role any time soon.

The Gossip Girl reboot has also added Tavi Gevinson (Scream Queens), Adam Chanler-Berat (It Could Be Worse), and Zion Moreno (Claws) to the cast.

They join previous additions Emily Alyn Lind (Revenge), Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon), and Broadway star Jason Gotay.

Here is the HBO Max synopsis:

Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.

The prestige series will address just how much social media - and the landscape of New York itself - has changed in the intervening years.

Gossip Girl has a 10-episode order from the forthcoming streamer, with Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage on board to shepherd the reimagining of the original series.

The original Gossip Girl aired from 2007-12 and was a roaring success. It had a legion of followers who obsessed over it for much of the time it was on the air.

HBO Max is set to launch later this year and come in at $15 per month -- right on par with the cost of HBO Now.

However, Max will be home to a lot more content.

What are your thoughts on this latest casting news?

