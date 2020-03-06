Grey's Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo Reacts to Alex's Final Episode

While the reaction to Justin Chambers' exit as Alex Karev has mostly been split down the middle, you can count Ellen Pompeo among the fans of the way Alex was written out.

Pompeo took to Instagram Friday with an emotional video of the scenes that Meredith and Alex shared throughout the 16 seasons to date of the series.

Here is her full statement:

Hi here I go again ... Thank YOU! You are truly the best most passionate most loyal fans anyone could ever ask for.

Because of you we got to make great tv... because of you we got to make television history! I say often life is hard and thank God it is because like I tell my kids... it shows us what we are made ...of how strong we really are and let’s face it... without the lows there would be no dancing it out or celebrating this incredible experience we call life.

Thanks to our national treasure @therealdebbieallen and the writers for giving Alex Karev the best send off.

Thanks to @shondarhimes for creating the most amazing character. For me personally for Karev to go back to the beginning.... was the best possible storyline.

It pays homage to those incredible first years and the incredible cast ...that created a foundation so strong that the show is still standing.

So let’s not be sad. As our fearless leader DA always says let’s PULL UP and celebrate the actors the writers and the fantastic crew who make this show come to life every week.

No matter what the challenge or how tired we all are in the end... you keep us going.....That is worth dancing it out over! So much love and gratitude to you all. Xo E

The truth about Alex's exit was shrouded in secrecy until Thursday's episode, which featured several clips of previous episodes of the series.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know that Alex left to be with Izzie in Kansas after learning that she gave birth to their twins.

He wanted to give them the parents he never had growing up. In turn, he left his wife Jo behind, signed divorce papers, and even left her his shares in the hospital.

It was a truly out of the left field decision, but it was to bring the character's arc to a close after Justin Chambers quit the series after 15 years.

What do you think of the exit?

