Grey's Anatomy Spoilers: Will the Truth Come Out?

The doctors are away and ready to play.

That is what the promo for Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 19 teases, and we are so ready for it.

ABC also dropped a press release to give fans a taste of what's to come.

"Love of My Life" - Richard preps to present his PATH pen at the LA Surgical Innovation Conference but becomes distracted by his issues with Catherine.

Maggie and Teddy run into people from their past at the same conference, while Hayes relives moments from when he met his late wife, on an all-new episode of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, MARCH 26 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DS)

"Grey's Anatomy" stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt.

Guest starring is Debbie Allen as Catherine Fox and Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes.

"Love of My Life" was written by Kiley Donovan and Andy Reaser, and directed by Alison Liddi-Brown.

It sounds like another bottle episode is on the horizon, and there's nothing wrong with that, so long as it benefits the arcs of the respective characters.

Richard and Catherine's issues taking center stage should allow them to finally move on with their lives. There's a slim chance they could get back together, but it seems the love between them has fizzled out.

Maggie and Teddy being out of town and meeting people from their past should present some fun moments for both characters.

Maggie recently broke up with Jackson, and based on the official trailer for the episode, she will find someone new to cosy up to.

As for Teddy, she's been cheating on Owen with Tom and feels terrible about it. Something is bound to happen on the trip that will make her come clean to Owen about her infidelity.

Whether that will result in the implosion of their relationship, we don't know, but we need some movement on that front.

Hayes opening up about his past could be exciting.

We've heard him talk about his wife to Meredith, but whether he will be opening up to her or another character is not something that has been confirmed.

That being said, it does seem like Meredith is not on the trip.

The producers really need to make Richard Flood are more permanent cast member because Hayes one of the best on the show. There is a lot of potential for his character.

Have a look at the full trailer for "Love of My Life," and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

