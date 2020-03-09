Grey's Anatomy Star Camilla Luddington Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington just shared some big news.

The Jo Karev actress took to Instagram to reveal that she is expecting her second child with husband Matthew Alan.

She also shared a photo of her baby bump while standing next to Cinderella at a Disney theme park.

"Me: 'I’m just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement.' Also me: 'I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!' she said in the caption, then adding, "Okay so... Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of 'hiding' that I am pregnant!"

"We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling. And yes, I’ve been away a lot from social media the past few months because OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness. Have I been [sick] mid filming at work? Yep!" she added.

"Oh the glamor of growing new humans. But in all seriousness, we feel so lucky and I can’t wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!!" Luddington's announcement concluded.

"Shout out to the one and only Cinderella for helping me with this pic yesterday."

Fans were quick to offer up congratulatory messages to Luddington.

"OMG!!!!! I had a feeling you were pregnant. Yay!!!!!! I’m so excited for you! Congratulations," one wrote.

"OMG!! I AM SO HAPPY FOR BOTH OF YOU!! Hope you have a good pregnancy with a lot of healthy and love. So excited for this new baby," added another.

Shondaland, the company behind Grey's Anatomy wrote the following message:

"OUR FAMILY KEEPS GROWING AND IT MAKES ME SO HAPPY!!!"

It's unclear whether Grey's Anatomy will be writing Luddington's pregnancy into the series, but given what happened on Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 16, it would be quite the twist.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know that Alex skipped town following Justin Chambers' decision to quit the series.

Alex revealed through a series of letters to people close to him that he had reconnected with Izzie and was living with her in Kansas, along with their 5-year old twins, Eli and Alexis.

Alex told Jo in the letter that the kids were the dealbreaker for him, so he had already signed divorce papers, and was leaving everything to her.

Could you imagine if it turned out that Jo was carrying his baby? It would be quite the twist, but we're inclined to believe it will not be addressed on the series.

Luddington and Matt have a daughter, Hayden, who turns 3 in April.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c.

