Grey's Anatomy, The Good Doctor, and Station 19 Donating Supplies Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Just days after it was announced that FOX's The Resident donated masks, gowns, and gloves to a hospital in need, it has been announced that other medical dramas are following suit.

On the ABC front, Grey's Anatomy, spinoff Station 19, and The Good Doctor are doing their bit to help medical professionals who are in an unimaginable crisis thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping across the globe.

“At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station,” Krista Vernoff, executive producer of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, told Good Morning America in a statement.

“They were tremendously grateful."

"At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a back-stock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home.”

Deadline notes that The Good Doctor is working with the government in Vancouver to determine how it can help. The series has already wrapped production on its third season, which concludes on TV March 30.

Given that the show has already been renewed for a fourth season, there's a good chance a lot of supplies are on the drama series' set being unused.

These shows going out their way to help is a great thing because the lack of medical supplies looks set to drag on for some time as more and more people are tested for the Covid-19 strain of the virus.

There are several medical dramas on the air, and the decision to donate supplies is a great gesture. Grey's Anatomy's production was shut down last week with four episodes unproduced.

While the shutdown was expected to last for two weeks, it is likely it will extend for longer given that the number of infections have contiued to increase.

