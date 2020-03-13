Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 20 Review: He puhe'e miki (A gripping cuttlefish)

A fan favorite returned one last time, seeking help from the task force.

Also, most of the team struck a blow for tourism on Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 20.

But first, couldn't Tani and Junior make it more than three episodes as a couple without getting into a tiff?

After three years as her partner, Junior didn't know that Tani was high maintenance?

He got up early and laid out a scrumptious breakfast spread, and she said they were moving too fast?

Seriously? It's the most important meal of the day.

At least Tani knew she'd screwed up and admitted as much to Hirsch because, well, he was available.

And he was surprisingly common-sensical in his advice to her, telling her that these kind of tiffs were going to happen in any new relationship.

Likewise, Grover recognized that Junior wasn't his usual stolid self after they questioned the wife of the carjacking victim.

Grover was able to impart some hard-won wisdom from all those years of marriage to Renee.

The fun part was watching those two bop along to "Walkin' on Sunshine," a tune I daresay neither would have had on their favorite device.

Both Hirsch and Grover pretty much offered the same observation: "It's not about breakfast."

Over the past three years, it had been made clear that Tani hadn't had the best of luck in relationships, be they familial or romantic. That probably accounts for the big chip she carries on her shoulder.

At McGarrett's house, she admitted to Junior that she had a tendency to self-sabotage any time someone is nice to her before he or she could turn around and hurt Tani.

Junior handled the revelation just right, by telling her he wasn't going anywhere. He is the rock-solid man that she needs.

Just imagine all that Junior is going to learn about Tani's history, although unfortunately, it will happen post-series.

It's always good to see Hirsch, last seen on Hawaii Five-0 Season 9 Episode 19.

Hirsch isn't Willie Garson's finest role. That would be Mozzie on White Collar. But this is a close second.

That was so Hirsch, however, to walk into McGarrett's house and visit with Eddie while waiting for Steve to return.

He even requested a favor for someone else, checking out the provenance of a rare snuff-box that was his Uncle Oscar's prize possession.

I had a hard time picturing the elegant Michael Nouri as Hirsch's uncle or as needing a wheelchair.

But upon discovering there is an 18-year-old difference between the two actors, I decide, yeah, Nouri could play his young, fun uncle.

Gerard was well-meaning but soon was in over his head, as Tani discovered there was a murder attached to the snuff-box, and his uncle, then dubbed "The Casanova Conman," was the prime suspect.

It was eventually revealed that Oscar had fallen for heiress Tabitha, from whom he had stolen the snuff-box, and then reformed and fled to the mainland.

The reformed rogue Hirsch has always worked well with the women of FIve-0, first Kono, and now Tani. He and Quinn would have hit it off well, but, again, no time.

As soon as Lawrence Spellman's Stanley came on screen, it was apparent who was the actual murderer of the housekeeper.

After all, once they decided Oscar was innocent, who else did that leave by Stanley?

Poor Gerard was wasting his time, in the end, trying to educate the blue-collar Grover about wine.

Here's hoping that Magnum PI can find room for Hirsch to recur, as part of the inevitable Five-0 migration in future seasons.

Now on to the case of the week, which tied up most of Five-0, except for Danny, who was off resting up so he could power through the final two episodes.

There's nothing the governor of Hawaii hates more than a dead tourist, threatening the lifeblood of the islands.

Add in carjackers targeting rental cars and things get worse.

Initially, Five-0 targeted the "Fix-a-Flat Gang," undoubtedly the worst name ever for a group of thieves.

Only something was off, because what did the robbers gain by adding murder to their charges?

Once Five-0 got involved, finding the robbers proved simple enough. Catch the obvious inside man, sweat him for the robbers' names, pick them up. Easy peasy.

Except when they found one robber tortured and killed and the other missing.

Also, the dead tourist's wife, who was also missing after the shooting, was just acting hinky. So Grover suspected her of being more than just a victim.

So the team conveniently found out about the second robber trying to sell the diamonds to a seller, only to be surprised by the wife and the fence and finally Five-0. At least, in the end, they had the wife, merely a smuggler, to turn state's witness against whoever was still alive.

The most intriguing part of the episode was at the end when Steve got the call from his mother's barrister, who will be bringing a special package for him. That would have to be a prominent piece of the finale, right?

Thanks to the NCAA men's basketball tournament getting scrubbed, there's been a change in the finale schedule. The first part will air March 27, with the final episode April 3.

Except for likely re-editing, those episodes are largely done, so there's no sense in making requests for what needs to be in the finale.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.