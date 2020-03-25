Hightown: Monica Raymund Starz Drama Sets May Premiere Date

Monica Raymund's TV return has been set.

As previously reported, the beloved Chicago Fire star will lead the cast of Starz crime drama Hightown.

Starz has now confirmed the highly-anticipated series will debut Sunday, May 17 at 8/7c.

Setting a planned premiere implies the series will have completed post-production in time to avoid any gaps in the schedule due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The eight-episode series stars Raymund as Jackie Quiñones, a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent whose “free-wheeling life [is] thrown into disarray when she discovers a body on the beach — another casualty of Cape Cod’s opioid epidemic,” according to the official Starz synopsis.

“As a result of this trauma, Jackie takes the first steps toward becoming sober — until she becomes convinced that it’s up to her to solve the murder.”

Jackie’s new mission puts her “at odds with Sergeant Ray Abruzzo (Rubicon‘s James Badge Dale), an abrasive but effective member of the Cape Cod Interagency Narcotics Unit,” causing both of them to spiral out of control as they lose themselves in the investigation.

The series cast also includes Riley Voelkel (The Originals), Shane Harper (Awkward, Good Luck Charlie), Amaury Nolasco (Prison Break), Atkins Estimond (Lodge 49), and Dohn Norwood (Mindhunter).

Hightown comes from writer Rebecca Cutter (The Mentalist, Gotham), who will executive-produce alongside Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

Dark dramas play best on cable and streaming, so we can't think of a better home for the series than Starz, and it's certainly an interesting vehicle for Raymund to move following her six-year stint on NBC's Chicago Fire.

With TV production grinding to a halt across the globe, it's nice to know that there is at least one series to look forwad to that should air without breaks.

Many TV shows have been delayed, or have had episodes pulled entirely because of the outbreak.

Have a look at the Hightown trailer below and weigh in with your thoughts on it.

