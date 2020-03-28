John Callahan, All My Children and Santa Barbara Star, Dead at 66

All My Children and Santa Barbara veteran John Callahan has died.

He was 66.

Eve La Rue, Callahan's former AMC co-star and ex-wife broke the news on Instagram.

“May flights of angels wing you to your rest, my dear friend,” she shared.

“Your bigger-than-life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

They were married from 1996-2005, have an 18-year-old daughter named Kaya McKenna.

“Kaya and I are beyond broken-hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess,” La Rue continued in her tribute to Callahan, shown in full below.

“You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you."

"I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest fan.”

Callahan appeared on All My Children from 1992-2005 as Edmund Gray, but he also had big roles on fellow soaps Santa Barbara, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Bay.

He also played Eric Savros on Falcon Crest, and had a big role in the 2016 miniseries Ladies of the Lake, opposite fellow daytime-TV vets Martha Madison, Lilly Melgar, Marie Wilson, and Jessica Morris.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who also starred on AMC took to Instagram to pay tribute to the actor.

“Get past the horrible eyebrows on me and you will notice the incredibly handsome man, standing beside, me at my high school graduation," she said.

"That’s #JohnCallahan or better know to me as GP (but why I called him that remains between us and those closest to him)."

"He stepped into a lot of moments in my life because I didn’t have a father to be there,” she continued.

“John’s greatest joy in his life, was when he had a daughter of his own @kaya_callahan. John left us this morning. I promise you GP just as you were there for me, I will always be there for smoosh (Kaya) and @evalarue as well."

"I will tape a pic of you to my hand held mirror (that’s for you @kellyripa) This is all too much, especially right now, but I want the world to know how much you meant to so many people. #RIPJohnCallahan.“

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of John Callahan during this difficult time.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.