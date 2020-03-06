Legacies Cast Talks Prison World Aftermath, New Powers for Landon, and More!

Legacies is continuing to evolve in its second season, paying homage to the shows that came before it, as well carving out storylines that will help the mythology continue for the years to come.

TV Fanatic's Carissa Pavlica chatted with Peyton Alex Smith (Rafael), Chris Lee (Kaleb), and Aria Shahgasemi (Landon) at SCAD aTVfest this past weekend in Atlanta, and all three dropped hints about what's on tap for the rest of the season.

One of the biggest talking points was Alaric sending some of the students to the prison world to banish them for crimes they committed around Mystic Falls.

"It's something that affects us as a group," says Chris.

"We'll see a lot of conflict with how that affects the students, how it has affected students from the past, and if they find their way back into the school system, and what kind of side they're going to be on."

As for Landon getting his wings, Shahgasemi offered up the following:

"His wings came out, and they came out under similar circumstances to what he was dealing with then his phoenix powers became evident to him, so the scary thing is, is it going to be more circumstances like that that bring out new powers?"

"If it is, then who is getting the short end of that stick?"

Shahgasemi went on to talk about what changes could be on the horizon for Landon and Hope as a result of the phoenix wings coming out to play.

There is also some good stuff from Peyton about what's on tap for Rafael now that he's returned.

Have a look at the full interview below.

Legacies returns Thursday, March 16.

