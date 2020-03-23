Legacies First Look: Can Josie Be Saved?

With one person dead, and two presumed dead, Legacies Season 2 Episode 16 could potentially up the body count some more.

Yes, the show is finally taking some big risks, but we don't think Josie is about to die at the hands of Dark Josie.

That's where Hope comes into it, according to The CW's synopsis for the episode, which could serve as the conclusion to Legacies Season 2.

In a race to save Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) infiltrates her subconscious and finds herself in a fairytale world filled with dark magic.

Back at the Salvatore School, Alaric (Matthew Davis), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and the Super Squad commit to their own risky plan to get Josie back despite the potential consequences. Aria Shahghasemi, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith and Chris Lee also star.

Michael Karasick directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Sylvia Batey Alcala (#216). Original airdate 3/26/2020.

While we already knew Hope was venturing into Josie's mind thanks to the events of Legacies Season 2 Episode 15, we didn't know she would be confronted by Josie's darkness.

Based on the official trailer for "Facing Darkness is Kind of My Thing," Hope wakes up in Josie's mind and finds her friend in what looks to be a sleeping curse.

But Josie's darkness has taken on the form of a beast in the subconscious, and Hope looks surprised to learn that she can be hurt.

We also get a quick scene of Dark Josie channeling something, leading us to think she will be able to control the darkness after finding out what is going on.

This presents a big issue for everyone else at the school. If Dark Josie knows Hope is in her mind, then everyone at the school will be fair game.

Josie already murdered Alyssa, and the deceased Rafael also murdered Landon, so everyone at the school should probably be thinking about getting out of town.

Legacies Season 2 Episode 16 was the final episode filmed before the shutdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This means it could be the season finale. Thankfully, Julie Plec has already revealed that it would work well as an accidental finale.

Have a look at the trailer below.

