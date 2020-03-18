Legacies Round Table: Should Hope and Landon Split Up?

Dark Josie is here to stay.

Legacies Season 2 Episode 14 brought the villain back to the forefront, and we have no clue what she's about to do next.

TV Fanatics Carissa Pavlica, Jillian Pugliese, Lizzy Buczak, and Paul Dailly discuss Josie and Jade, Rafael's mark, and so much more.

Dark Josie seems to be here to stay. React!

Carissa: There's nothing wrong with shaking up the sweet girl to give her a little action. Dark Josie has been a hit from the get-go, so it's a win. And it will be fun not only to see her get her hands dirty but to see how everyone around her reacts since they're so used to her being more sedate.

Jill: I'm glad. She's right, every super-squad needs a supervillain, and it's always best for it to be a member of the main cast. I think Kaylee Bryant does a great job of selling Dark Josie to us, and I'm all for more of it.

Lizzy: I’m here for it. It would have been lame if they introduced Dark Josie, a powerful character that’s the complete opposite of Josie and then did absolutely nothing with her. We deserve to explore her arc and see how it'll affect her relationships and the Merge.

Paul: Also here for it. Josie is one of the show's better characters, but there's something great about having a wicked iteration floating around and causing mischief.

What did you think of the film-noir environment Emma sent the kids to?

Carissa: I appreciate anything that offers cast and characters something different to play with. It's such a fun devide to have at their disposal. They should use it more often for all kinds of learning experiences.

Jill: It was fun. I wish we could've spent more time on the lessons each character was supposed to be learning in there, but it was a great way to drive the plot of Dark Josie forward.

Lizzy: It was a fun way to incorporate film-noir and let the actors break from established characters, but I think they could've crafted a better storyline. I felt like I’ve seen it before because it was such a cookie-cutter murder mystery (and Legacies is farr from cookie-cutter) that wasn’t necessary to bring back Dark Josie.

Paul: I loved it. The cast delivered great performances, and I wouldn't mind returning to it down the line. Legacies is proving to take risks and experiment with different styles of storytelling, and I'm here for it.

Josie and Jade. Could you get on board with this relationship?

Carissa: Yes. I like Jade, and there were definite sparks between them. Then again, maybe it's not right to wish Dark Josie on anyone until she's easier to predict.

Jill: I don't know. I can't get over the fact that Jade knew Josie as a kid. It weirds me out. And come on, the chemistry between Hope and Josie has far more potential!

Lizzy: I’m indifferent about it right now because I don’t know Jade enough. Josie’s been through so much heartache that she needs someone that’s 100% there for her. Before we can even talk about any romantic interests, we need to deal with Dark Josie. Also, at first, I thought it was kind of weird that Jade was a teenager when Josie was a child, but then I remembered we're in TVD/The Originals land where Elena, an 18-year-old girl, dated a 178-year-old vampire, so I guess it's fine!

Paul: I don't know. It was weird to go from Jade manipulating Josie as a kid to Jade having sex dreams about the teenage iteration of the character. Like Lizzy said, this is The Vampire Diaries Universe.

Hope realized that she and Landon are fated to have unrest in their relationship. How do you feel about this?

Carissa: Not a Landon fan, so bring on the unrest. Landon and Josie were a better match. It's hard to understand what draws Hope to Landon. But they'll be intertwined forever. The more turmoil, the more these shows like to keep them dancing in the same orbit.

Jill: I agree with Carissa. I have no attachment to the Hope and Landon relationship, so the quicker it comes to an end, the better. I don't know why so much of the plot revolves around them when they're constantly proven to be wrong for each other.

Lizzy: She's finally figuring it out. I feel like that's been the case since they got together, so it was bound to happen. But it also feels like an easy way to split up Hope and Landon and have her pursue a relationship with Raf.

Paul: Hope and Landon's chemistry has fizzled out. That's why I can't concentrate on the show forcibly pushing them together. If Landon disappeared and never returned, it would probably result in a much better show.

Emma and Dorian left the school. Are you buying that they would leave while everyone is under duress? What could bring them back to town?

Carissa: It's pretty strange. Is there more to the story that we'll learn about? Especially after the big episode and Emma's participation in it.

Jill: Yeah, I also don't really understand their sudden departure. I'm wondering if it's more to do with actor availability than plot reasoning. If they come back it would have to be for something big, like the merge.

Lizzy: I don't think Dorian would leave as much as Emma would make him leave. But I still found it a little strange considering they were broken up, she made the decision shortly after putting the kids in a dangerous situation. We never even saw Dorian say goodbye.

Paul: Dorian leaving without an on-screen goodbye certainly suggests it was budgetary related. Emma was only back in town for a short time, to begin with. Taking Dorian away from the school gave her peace of mind that they would be safe.

What is your take on what is happening to Rafael?

Carissa: I have no idea, but something is going on. The protests when it was brought up during the interview at SCAD leads me to believe they're hiding something. What it could be? No idea.

Jill: I also have no clue. It's weird that he's the character they've chosen to tie in the Necromancer to the plot. Have they even interacted?

Lizzy: Raf got messed up with the necromancer someway, somehow. Maybe the necromancer is harnessing his mind to get close to Hope? I honestly have no good working theories!

Paul: Rafael has a mark on him that would suggest he has been killed and brought back to life. As for what ties him to the Necromancer, I don't know, but if we get moe Raf, it's a good thing.

