Locke & Key Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Locke & Key's TV adaptation will not be cut short.

Netflix has officially renewed the series for a second season under two months after it debuted.

The series was buzzy for Netflix, so it seemed like a slam dunk for renewal, but the streamer does not have the best track record of renewing every popular series.

"We are thrilled to be continuing the journey of Locke & Key alongside all of our amazing collaborators," co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said in a statement Monday.

"We are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story."

"Based on the incredible graphic novel from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key captivated audiences around the world at every twist and turn," said Netflix vp originals Brian Wright.

"We are so proud to have been part of this show and can’t wait to see all that Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and the entire creative team have in store for season two."

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death.

As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

Scandal grad Darby Stanchfield is on board as the family matriarch, Nina Locke, while Connor Jessup (American Crime), Jackson Robert Scott (IT), and Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories) play siblings Tyler, Bode and Kinsey.

Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) plays dead dad Rendell.

The expansive cast also includes Laysla De Oliveira (The Gifted) as Dodge, Thomas Mitchell Barnet (In the Dark) as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) as Gabe, Coby Bird (The Good Doctor) as Rufus Whedon, and Sherri Saum (The Fosters) as Ellie Whedon.

Netflix has not exactly been generous with the renewals of late, canceling Spinning Out, Messiah, and AJ and the Queen after their freshman seasons.

Locke & Key had a long road to the air, so it's good to know it will be continuing for a second season.

