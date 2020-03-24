Love Is Blind and The Circle Score Multi-Season Renewals at Netflix

Netflix is keeping some of its most popular reality series around.

Love Is Blind and The Circle have been renewed for Season 2 and 3, the streamer announced Tuesday.

Rhythm + Flow has also scored a renewal for a second season.

All three series are set to return to the air sometime in 2021, but given that TV production has been halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we could be in for a long wait for new seasons.

However, Netflix has confirmed that online casting and auditions are ow open for each series.

Meanwhile, Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo has also scored a pickup, and will follow Kondo as she declutters an entire town.

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series Brandon Riegg said in a statement.

“We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

Rhythm + Flow - Season 2

Let the games begin! Judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris return, looking for the next hip-hop sensation in season two of the music competition series Rhythm + Flow.

The judges will join other industry legends in a multi-city search to find raw, undiscovered artists looking for their come up.

Auditions are now open at RhythmAndFlow.com. Production Companies: Gaspin Media, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and Get Lifted Film Co. Executive Producers: Jeff Gaspin for Gaspin Media; Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon for Jesse Collins Entertainment; Nikki Boella; John Legend, Mike Jackson, and Ty Stiklorius for Get Lifted Film Co.; Jeff Pollack; Cardi B; Chance the Rapper; and Tip “T.I.” Harris.

The Circle - Seasons 2 and 3

Season one challenged contestants to win over their fellow players without seeing each other in this modern social experiment competition.

Host Michelle Buteau returns as all new contestants and catfish enter The Circle vying for a $100K prize -- but new strategies, challenges, and twists are in store for the next two U.S. seasons.

In a game where anyone can be anyone, who will be the next winner? Casting is open at TheCircleCasting.com. Production Companies: Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group

Love Is Blind - Seasons 2 and 3

Is Love Blind? Season one’s emotional roller coaster proved it can be for some, but hosts Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick Lachey (obviously) will ask the question again as new singles prepare to enter the pods for the dating experiment. Season two is currently casting in Chicago with season three to follow.

Production Company: Kinetic Content Executive Producers: Chris Coelen, Sam Dean, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Brian Smith

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo

In 2019, Marie Kondo's method of tidying up changed the way the world viewed organization. In this new series, Marie and her team set out to tidy one small town in America, sparking joy in big new ways. Visit TidyMyTown.com to nominate a town for Marie Kondo’s new joy-sparking mission!

Production Company: Alfred Street Industries Executive Producers: Marie Kondo, Takumi Kawahara, Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Volpe

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.