Max von Sydow, Game of Thrones' Three-Eyed Raven, Dies at 90

It's a sad day in the entertainment world.

Max Von Sydow, best known for roles in The Seventh Seal, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Game of Thrones, has passed away at 90.

He was found dead at his home, according to his agent Jean Diamond.

A statement which announced his death reads: "It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow, March 8, 2020."

His career spanned five decades.

Born Carl Adolf von Sydow in Lund, Sweden, on April 10, 1929, he began his acting career just 20 years later.

His first role was in the Swedish movie Only a Mother, which hit cinemas back in 1949.

Sydow's breakout role came eight years later in The Seventh Seal, which hailed from Ingmar Bergman.

It focused on a man who was looking for answers about life and what comes after who comes face-to-face with the Grim Reaper during the Black Plague.

One of Sydow's most iconic roles hit screens in 1973, when he played Father Merrin in The Exorcist, aka one of the biggest films in the horror genre in history.

He reprised his role in Exorcist II: The Heretic several years later, and also appeared in hit movies such as Conan the Barbarian and Dune.

In more recent years, he appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. On the TV front, he recurred as the Three-Eyed Raven on Game of Thrones, which concluded in 2019.

Throughout his career, he starred in over 100 film and TV titles.

He scored two Academy Awards nominations for his roles in Pelle the Conqueror in 1987 and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close in 2011.

Additionally, he made history as the first-ever male Swedish actor to score a nomination for an Academy Award.

Sydow's final movie role came in 2017 when he starred in Kursk.

While he was born in Sweden, Sydow went on to become a French citizen where he lived until he died.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Max von Sydow during this difficult time.

