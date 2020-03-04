Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Announce They are Expecting!

Supergirl's leading lady delivered some super news on Wednesday.

The beloved actress is expecting her first child with husband, Chris Wood.

The couple made the announcement with a beautiful Instagram photo of some baby clothes and their dog, followed by another photo with Chris seemingly carrying the child.

“A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!!” Benoist wrote.

“@christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one!”

Supergirl was recently renewed for a sixth season at The CW, and it is currently unclear whether the pregnancy will affect production.

The CW typically uses a year-round schedule, airing scripted originals throughout the entire year, meaning that production on Supergirl Season 6 might start earlier to have episodes stockpiled for a fall launch, or push the series to midseason.

The network will likely reveal a decision in the coming months because they will be offering up their fall schedule in May.

Additionally, The CW has a lot of shows on deck for next season, so moving Supergirl around seems like a logical choice, unless the series opts to enter production as scheduled.

It's possible the pregnancy could be written into the storyline, but only time will tell.

Benoist and Wood married in September 2019 after working together on Supergirl. Wood departed the series during its third season but recently returned for the 100th episode.

Wood can next be seen on ABC's thirtysomething sequel, assuming it garners a series order. The pilot has been ordered at this stage.

The beloved actors got married six months after Benoist took to Instagram to show a rock on her finger as Wood gave her a peck on the cheek.

They made their relationship official in March 2017 when they were pictured getting close during a trip to Mexico.

For now, we would like to congratulate the happy couple!

