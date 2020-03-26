Messiah Canceled After One Season at Netflix

Messiah will not be rising at Netflix again.

The streamer has canceled the thriller after just one season, according to series star Wil Traval.

"It's a very sad day today," he said via Instagram on Wednesday.

"I have just received news from Netflix that there will be no Season 2 of #messiah."

He continued, "I wanted to say to all the fans thank you for the support and love."

"I wish things were different," he said in conclusion.

The series focused on CIA officer Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan), who uncovers information about a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gaining international attention through acts of public disruption, As such, she begins an investigation into his origins.

As he continues to cultivate followers who allege he's performing miracles, the global media become increasingly beguiled by this charismatic figure.

Geller must race to unravel the mystery of whether he really is a divine entity or a deceptive con artist capable of dismantling the world’s geopolitical order.

As the story unfolds, multiple perspectives are interwoven including that of an Israeli intelligence officer (Tomer Sisley), a Texas preacher (John Ortiz) and his daughter (Stefania LaVie Owen), a Palestinian refugee (Sayyid El Alami) and the journalist (Jane Adams) who covers the story.

The series also stars Melinda Page Hamilton, Wil Traval, Fares Landoulsi, Dermot Mulroney and Beau Bridges. Created by Michael Petroni (The Book Thief), directed by James McTeigue (V for Vendetta), and Kate Woods (Rectify), and executive produced by Petroni, McTeigue, Andrew Deane (The Double), Mark Burnett and Roma Downey (The Bible Series, Ben Hur).

The Netflix original series Messiah is a provocative and suspenseful thriller that explores the power of influence and belief in the social media age.

The series debuted to a mixed response on January 1, and left enough opened at the close of its 10-part freshman season to continue.

But Netflix is not going to bring the show back, and Messiah joins Spinning Out, AJ and the Queen, and Chambers as the growing list of Netflix shows canceled after one season.

