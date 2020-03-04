NCIS: Los Angeles: Catherine Bell to Reprise JAG Role

Catherine Bell's stint on NCIS: Los Angeles is not over yet.

The actress took to Instagram Tuesday to reveal she would be suiting back up as Mac for an upcoming episode of the CBS drama series.

"Sneak Peak time! After 15 years I am putting the @marines uniform back on for another exciting episode of @ncisla, she shared.

"Mac is back!! I’m also excited to announce that after almost 3 years since the idea was first born, the Catherine Bell Jewelry line is officially launching very soon! Stay tuned in for a preview..."

Bell first appeared as Sarah "Mac" MacKenzie on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 10 alongside JAG co-star David James Elliot as Harmon "Harm" Rabb Jr.

Naturally, fans of JAG wanted to know what became of their characters, and whether they were together all these years later.

The on-screen meeting left fans with more questions than answers.

“It’s been nine years [since we saw each other], Harm…. Why?” Mac asked her former lover of their failed engagement.

“We never gave it a shot, a real try, because we were scared to,” she said.

As for Harms, he said to his ex “Mac, what are we doing…?”

“I don’t know,” she said in response.

“But we’re way past letting fate decide.”

Will they be together when Mac stops by again? We don't quite know, and given that there's no word on David James Elliot reprising his role, we might still have to wait for a definite answer.

When both cast members stopped by the first time, many wondered whether it could be to test the waters for a potential JAG revival.

The TV industry is relying more heavily on TV shows based on current or past IP. It's becoming more difficult for shows to break out, so execs think that these type of shows have a built-in audience.

While that may be the case for JAG, it hasn't been the case for many other revivals.

What do you think of Mac's return? Do you want her and Harm to get a happy ending?

What are your thoughts on a potential spinoff or revival of JAG?

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays on CBS.

