NCIS Season 17 Episode 19 Review: Blamey

The strangest things happen on St. Patrick's Day.

It's the perfect day on which to plan a robbery since the cops are busy with marching in the parade.

At least that was the theory on NCIS Season 17 Episode 19.

It might even have worked if the robbers pulling the job weren't the gang that couldn't shoot straight.

This shouldn't even have been an NCIS case, if the moron robbers had dumped their late colleague in the dumpster behind the Indian restaurant instead.

And if Kasie and Jimmy had chosen any other restaurant for breakfast that morning.

But, thanks to those couple of coincidences, NCIS got a holiday-themed episode, only two weeks late.

Not much of a St. Patrick's Day episode, mind you.

The dinner features some green food items and the squad made the obligatory fun of the Irish cop Kerrigan who dumped the case so he could go to the parade.

That and having Torres, Bishop, and McGee debate the value of going out on St. Patrick's Day, with the one likely Irishman, McGee, opting to quietly enjoy his Irish foods.

Maybe that's why CBS had no qualms about running it closer to Easter.

That plus the networks trying to stretch out whatever limited new content they have for as long as they can.

This episode once again made the point of be careful what you wish for.

Jimmy had gotten caught in traffic long enough to have the body spirited away by the local coroner, so it wouldn't interfere with St. Patrick's Day.

But now things were looking up, as traffic had improved so he could enjoy a pleasant breakfast with Kasie and also green bagels. I try to avoid bagels that have turned green.

But that meal went downhill fast thanks to the Three Stooges, who were naturally in the next booth.

You would think that thieves casing a joint would attempt to be inconspicuous, rather than treating the server so badly that she was bound to remember every detail about them.

Probably most of the patrons that morning could as well.

You would think Max, the brains of the outfit (a low bar), would have noticed there would be a couple of security guards making a delivery at the time he was planning his heist.

That and making sure that his new wheelman knew how to drive before killing the original, although big-mouthed driver.

The frightening thing was that Danny the dead guy was even dumber than the three who attempted to pull off the robbery, spilling every detail of the heist to his wife, who could relay it on to NCIS.

Also, let's plan the robbery for the height of the breakfast rush, so patrons get a show with their meal.

Unfortunately, by the time Jimmy and Kasie worked out what was happening, they were hostages.

Then we got a solid half-hour of Jimmy and Kasie trying to reason with those brain surgeons.

Fortunately, Gibbs had taken over hostage negotiations outside since no one was going to argue with him.

Tangentially, it was NCIS's case, since two team members were being held inside and the dead body in their morgue was the fourth member of this incompetent crew.

Max used questionable logic to use Jimmy (and Kasie) to care for his two injured crew members.

Yes, Jimmy is a real doctor. But he's used to working on dead people. His patients usually don't complain when he's removing bullets from them.

And Kasie was even more out of her element.

Jimmy should have spoken up sooner once the cook revealed his concealed weapon. As a result of that shootout, Jimmy gained two additional patients, only one of whom could be saved.

Outside, Gibbs was showing unusual restraint by not just rushing the place. It certainly helped that Danny's wife spilled her guts, so Gibbs could freak out Max with the breadth of his knowledge.

Let's consider that Jack's contribution to the rescue effort, since she didn't get a lot of airtime following her spotlight on NCIS Season 17 Episode 18.

Vance also had cameo appearances. That was understandable since Rocky Carroll was directing another episode.

McGee sure took his sweet time getting back from his meal. Surely, he got texted about the developing situation.

But at least he cracked the secret of the condom wrappers.

Swallowing the condoms filled with diamond seems like a dangerous.

There may very well have been broken glass swallowed with the diamonds, as Jimmy had suggested.

And if the drugs swallowed by mules break open, why could't diamonds shred a condom and possibly the stomach lining as well.

Jimmy and Kasie certainly should that possibility well, causing one robber to run out of the restaurant and distracting the other enough that an incensed Palmer beat him down.

By the time Gibbs arrived, Jimmy and Kasie had things well under control.

There's nothing wrong with an occasional light-hearted episode to shake things up. But this

All's well that can be washed down with a drink.one went straight to lightweight instead.

To follow Jimmy and Kasie's exploits, watch NCIS online.

Are you glad Jimmy and Kasie got some quality time?

How dumb were those robbers?

Were you surprised Gibbs held off as long as he did?

Comment below.

Blarney Review Editor Rating: 4.0 / 5.0 4.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 2.7 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 2.7 / 5.0 ( 6 Votes) 4.0 / 5.0

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.