One Day at a Time Season 4 Trailer: Lydia Joins Tinder!

We are just days away from the return of One Day at a Time, and Pop TV is celebrating by unveiling the official trailer for the fourth season.

One of the biggest laughs in the trailer stems from Lydia creating a Tinder profile on behalf of Penelope -- her single daughter.

“It says ‘Lonely, Catholic nurse seeks big, strong man to fill the hole in her life!'” a stunned Penelope yells.

There is a lot to look forward to, and this trailer barely scratches the surface.

ODAAT‘s first season on Pop TV “will find Penelope exploring a surprising relationship, her mother Lydia experiencing a religious crisis (as well as revealing the details of her surprise trip to Cuba with Dr. Berkowitz), and Schneider finding his relationship with Avery growing deeper,” according to the official logline.

“Meanwhile, Elena begins to prepare for college, and Alex starts to date.”

One Day at a Time initially aired on Netflix, but the streamer swung the axe after three seasons last year.

There was an immediate outcry to save the series from cancellation, but a streaming series being saved was unheard of in the TV industry.

“The enthusiastic response from fans since announcing our new season of One Day at a Time has been thrilling,” Brad Schwartz, President of Pop TV, said in a statement when the show's fourth season was handed a premiere date.

“The series is more important than ever with its unmatched ability to tackle topical social issues through the lens of a relatable, loving family."

"The exceptionally talented team behind and in front of the camera make us proud to have One Day at a Time at home at Pop TV.”

The critically acclaimed series kicks off its fourth season Tuesday, March 24 at 9:30/8:30c, out of a new episode of Schitt's Creek.

Once the latter concludes its six-season run, ODAAT will shift to the 9 pm slot.

Watch the full trailer below.

