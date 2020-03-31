Outer Banks Trailer: Charles Esten Returns to TV!

If the quarantine is making your days gloomy, then Netflix might be able to brighten things up with Outer Banks.

Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions.

The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget.

Based on the first trailer alone, it looks like On My Block meets Looking for Alaska, with a sun-soaked backdrop, and lots of drama to boot.

The cast includes Chase Stokes as John B, Rudy Pankow as J.J., Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Charles Esten as Ward Cameron, Austin North as Topper, and Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron.

This marks Esten's first regular TV role since the lights went down on Nashville in 2018, and any show with him as part of the cast is good, so we believe Outer Banks is going to be fun.

Co-created and executive produced by Jonas and Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, the 10-episode drama is set to premiere on Netflix on April 15.

The series is launching at a time in which many Netflix scripted originals are not making it to second seasons, meaning that the streamer might find it difficult to get eyes on the series.

V Wars, October Faction, Messiah, Spinning Out, AJ and the Queen, and Soundtrack are the most recent cancellations at the streamer.

Will you tune into the series or have the recent cancellations made you be wary of new Netflix shows?

Watch the trailer below.

