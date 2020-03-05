Ozark Season 3 Trailer: Can Marty and Wendy Save Their Marriage?

One of Netflix's most beloved series is gearing up for its highly anticipated third season.

Yes, we're totally talking about Ozark, and the the trailer for the new season is as bonkers as you would expect.

It's six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family's destiny.

Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion.

But when Wendy's brother Ben comes into town, everyone's lives are thrown into chaos.

The new season stars Emmy Award® Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award® Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award® Winner Julia Garner, Emmy Award® nominee Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery and Jessica Frances Dukes.

The series from MRC Television was created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams who executive produce alongside Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy and John Shiban.

Ozark has been a hit with critics and viewers since its inception, and has garnered a string of awards throughout its run.

Netflix will be hoping the third season ticks all of the boxes to keep the show up there as one of the best.

With a cast featuring Linney and Bateman, that won't be difficult. Both actors could deliver a compelling performance no matter how sub-par a script is.

Marty and Wendy's marriage looks to be on thin ice in the trailer, meaning that fans will get to see them turn to a couples couselor to help right the ship.

There are lots of twists and turn in the trailer, which you can watch at the bottom of the article.

Ozark Season 3 debuts March 27 -- around 18 months after its second season debut.

What did you think of the trailer? Are you ready for the new episodes?

Hit the comments!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.