Pilot Castings: Kylie Bunbury, Kyra Sedgwick, and Jason Isaacs Book New Roles

With pilot season well underway, several beloved TV stars are lining up their small screen returns.

Kylie Bunbury, who blew fans away with her performance on Pitch, has lined up a lead role on ABC's The Big Sky, starring oppossite Vikings' alum Katheryn Winnick.

This show has a straight-to-series order at ABC.

The Big Sky centers on a private detective named Cassie Dewell and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), who join forces to search for two sisters that were kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

“But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area,” the official logline reads, “they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.”

Ryan Phillippe, John Carroll Lynch, and Dedee Pfeiffer are also a part of the expansive cast.

Bunbury's Cassie is an ex-rodeo rider who sets her sights on a career as a private detective. She is the junior partner of Cody (Phillippe).

Bunbury has also appeared on Pitch, When They See Us, Under the Dome, and Twisted. She will next be seen in Brave New World, coming to NBC Universal's Peacock.

Meanwhile, Kyra Sedgwick is leaving suspenseful dramas behind, and has charted course for a multi-camera sitcom called My Village at ABC.

Sedgwick plays an empty nester mom who struggles to make sense of how she ended up alone, while her kids live their best lives thousands of miles away.

Ultimately, she decides that she should spend her time with her family, inserting herself back into their lives, but how do they feel about it?

New Adventures of Old Christine creator Kari Lizer is behind the project, while Pam Fryman (How I Met Your Mother) is on board to direct.

This marks Sedgwick's return to ABC two years after leading Ten Days in the Valley. The actress is best known for her role in for her role in The Closer.

Over on CBS, Jason Isaacs has been set to star on Good Sam, playing the father of Sophia Bush's titular character.

Here's the official logline.

A talented yet stifled surgeon embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. Sophia Bush Poses at Event When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents -- and also happens to be her father.

ABC's The Brides, which cast Gina Torres in a lead role just yesterday, has rounded out the rest of its cast.

Katherine Reis (Claws), Chis Mason (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), and Sophia Tatum (I Am Not Okay with This) havebeen set to star.

Reis is playing Lily Stevens, the youngest of Dracula's three brides “whose relationship to a news reporter threatens to tear apart her marriage to her ‘sisters,'” per the official description. “In her former life, she braved the streets of Jack the Ripper’s London, until being ‘rescued’ by Dracula.”

Mason is set to play mogul Roland Grant, who goes to war with Dracula’s bride Cleo (played by Torres) in the world of real estate. “With secret ties to Dracula, Roland has a personal stake in the destruction of the Brides,” according to the description.

Tatum has beed added to the cast model Justine Strang, who crosses paths with top modeling agent Renée Pélagie, aka Dracula’s “middle” bride.

“Renée soon takes this young, hungry, aspiring model under her wing, unaware that Justine may have a past with Dracula as well,” per the network’s description.

