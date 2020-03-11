Pilot Castings: Scott Foley and Jon Bernthal Land New Roles

Two beloved TV Fanatic favorites are possibly returning to the small screen.

We'll start with Scott Foley.

The Scandal and Whiskey Cavalier grad is headed to Fox to lead the cast of The Big Leap.

The series is a journey of self-acceptance, body-positivity and empowerment at any age, it follows a diverse group of underdogs from all different walks of life compete to be part of a competition reality series that is putting on a modern, hip remake of Swan Lake.

What they lack in the traditional dancer body type, they make up for with their edge, wit and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold. Inspired by the UK format Big Ballet.

Deadline first revealed the casting news, revealing that Foley is on board to play Nick Smart, the executive producer of the show within a show.

He joins previously cast Simone Recasner, Jon Rudnitsky, Teri Polo Matt Lucas, Jumanji;s Ser’Darius Blain and Ray Cham.

Foley is best- known for his role on Scandal. He returned to ABC with a role on Whiskey Cavalier, but the show was canceled after just one season last year.

Meanwhile, Jon Bernthal has lined up his own TV return.

Showtime has announced a pilot order for the drama series American Gigolo, starring Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead) and written and directed by Emmy nominee David Hollander (Ray Donovan).

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original film, will executive produce along with Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

Bernthal also serves as a producer.

American Gigolo is a present-day reimagining of the iconic 1980 film. Bernthal will play Julian Kaye, who is introduced 18 years after he's been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry, while seeking the truth about the set-up that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle, his one true love.

“American Gigolo comes with all the sizzle you’d expect, but it also offers a deep dive into the complicated waters of relationships and sexuality in 2020,” said Showtime boss Gary Levine.

“We’ve assembled an ‘A’ team to adapt this iconic movie into a SHOWTIME series with the talent and magnetism of Jon Bernthal, the exquisite filmmaking and showrunning of David Hollander, the legendary Jerry Bruckheimer and our new sister studio, Paramount.”

Bernthal, who recently starred in Ford v Ferrari, is currently filming King Richard and will appear in the upcoming The Many Saints of Newark and Platform as well as Small Engine Repair, which he also produced.

His many other film and television credits include The Peanut Butter Falcon, The Punisher, Widows, Baby Driver, Wind River, The Accountant, Daredevil, Show Me a Hero, Sicario, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Walking Dead ,and Rampart.

Over on ABC, The Brides has found another bride.

Gotham actress Erin Richards is set to take on the role of Renee, who runs a modeling agency in New York City and has a history of “torrid affairs” with her female models.

“In her former life, she was the wife of the Marquis de Sade when she invited Dracula (Višnjić) into her ‘house of pain’ and asked to be ‘turned’ by him.”

Okay then.

The cast already includes Suits alumna Gina Torres and Claws actress Katherine Reis as the other two brides, while Goran Visnjic is set to play Count Dracula.

What are your thoughts on all this casting news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.