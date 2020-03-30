Riverdale, The Flash, Batwoman, and More Get Spring Return Dates at The CW

While many CW favorites are off the air due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the network has confirmed when some of its shows will return to the air.

Nancy Drew is the first series to stage a comeback, returning Wednesday, April 8 at 9/8c.

Nancy Drew Season 1 production has been halted, so there's no telling when the sleuth will get to film the remaining episode, but at least there are still a handful ready to hit the air.

Yes, the series has also been renewed for Season 2, so that's a positive.

Riverdale returns the following week -- Wednesday, April 15 at 8/7c.

That installment marks the show's latest musical episode, so it will be filled with singing, dancing, and probably lots of murder.

This is Riverdale, after all.

The Arrowverse also gets back underway with new episodes of The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow hitting the air Tuesday, April 21.

Batwoman and Supergirl will get back into the swing of things Sunday, April 26.

Katy Keene is currently on a brief hiatus, and will return to the air Thursday, April 16, alongside Season 2 of In the Dark, which is filling in for Legacies.

Legacies is said to be returning to production when it is safe for the cast to do so, with The CW said to be looking to air the episodes ahead of Season 3.

Charmed, Dynasty and Roswell, New Mexico are currently airing originals, but the only one of those shows to complete filming is Roswell.

As previously reported, Supernatural is off the schedule, with the network wanting to air the final seven installments back to back.

Here is the list of return dates.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

9 pm Nancy Drew

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

8 pm Riverdale

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

8 pm Katy Keene

9 pm In the Dark (season premiere)

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

8 pm The Flash

9 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

8 pm Batwoman

9 pm Supergirl

What do you think of these premiere dates?

Hit the comments below.

