Sanctuary Reboot With Original Star Amanda Tapping in Development

The latest of which is a series many thought was canceled too soon. We're talking about Sanctuary!

Deadline broke the news that the series poised to return almost eight years after Syfy canceled it -- complete with original star Amanda Tapping.

The outlet reports that executive producer Martin Wood and All Canadian Entertainment have signed a deal with original rights holders Beedie to buy the rights and start development on new episodes of the series.

The original series starred Tapping as Dr. Helen Magnus as a 157-year-old teratologist, and her team of experts who run the Sanctuary, an organization that seeks out extraordinarily powerful creatures and people, known as Abnormals, and tries to help and to learn from them while also having to contain the more dangerous ones.

The series initially debuted as an eight-part web series in 2007, with Syfy later ordering a full-fledged series after witnessing the popularity of the online-only edition.

“Sanctuary was truly a show that wasn’t afraid to push beyond the edges, both in terms of storytelling and visual innovation,” Wood told Deadline of the series.

“With the technology that’s available today, we look forward to further continuing to push onwards, trailblazing and making monsters,” the Stargate SG-1 co-producer added.

The series was an out of the gate success story for Syfy, garnering 3 million total viewers for its premiere. Ratings did decline as the show went on, prompting the cabler to cancel it five months after its fourth season concluded.

A fifth season was planned at the time, with fans left in the lurch ... until now.

It's unclear where the reboot could air, but the first hurdle will be getting Tapping to sign on the dotted line to return.

Tapping is best known for her role on Stargate SG-1. She followed up Sanctuary with roles in Supernatural, Motive, Killjoys, and Travelers.

She has been focusing on directing in recent years with credits for helming episodes of Anne With an E, Van Helsing, The 100, Blindspot, and Siren.

