Supernatural: Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles Return!

Supernatural may be ending, but it will be bringing back some more fan-favorites before it wraps up for good.

EW is reporting that Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles are staging comebacks on the March 23 episode of Supernatural.

Padalecki is, once again, playing the role of Ruby, while Ackles is back as Sister Jo/the angel Anael, who will come face-to-face with Ruby during the wild installment.

According to the episode description, “a search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam and Dean to Jo’s door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby."

"Meanwhile, Castiel asks Jack to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest.”

Padalecki took over the villainous role from Katie Cassidy during Supernatural Season 4.

If you watch Supernatural online, you know that Ruby exited at the close of that season when Sam and Dean killed her.

Ruby introduced Sam to drinking demon blood to help him have control of his psychic abilities, and despite a short-term relationship, she was revealed to be working with Lilith.

That's when their relationship turned sour.

Ruby popped up during Supernatural Season 6 as a fictionalized version of herself.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to Ruby's meeting with Anael. It will surely flip the script as we inch closer to the series finale.

The CW placed Supernatural on hiatus earlier this year, and it will move to Mondays on March 16 to unspool its last-ever episodes weekly.

Supernatural was renewed for a 15th and final season last March. Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins revealed the news on social media.

“Well, it’s official. One more round for the Winchester brothers. Though nothing ever really ends in Supernatural…does it?”

Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera. "For us it has been an experience of a lifetime.

The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible. We’d like to give special thanks to Jensen, Jared and Misha for making this journey so special.

"It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the send-off they deserve,” exec producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb said in a joint statement.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.