Superstore Season 5 Cut Short: What Does This Mean for America Ferrera's Farewell Episode?

America Ferrera's exit from Superstore will not air this season.

NBC's number 1 comedy is shutting down production for the rest the season, leaving one episode unproduced.

This move could mean that Amy's departure might not be an on-screen affair as what was initially planned.

“Today is unexpectedly my last day shooting on Superstore for this season,” Ferrera announced in an Instagram story over the weekend.

“We are shutting down production, as they are all shows on the Universal lot.”

The news means that Superstore Season 5 Episode 21 will now serve as the season finale.

Ferrera teased that there's a chance she could return next season to wrap up Amy's storyline.

“I assume [this] means we’ll be coming back when things clear up to finish Amy’s storyline,” she said. “But I’m about to shoot my last scene [of Season 5]… right now.”

Ferrera announced her exit at the end of February, weeks after NBC had renewed the comedy for a sixth season.

“The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career,” Ferrera said in a statement.

“Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant [series creator] Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it."

"As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family.”

It would be a shame for Amy not to get an on-screen exit, but it will all come down to scheduling when the show goes into production on Season 6.

Ferrera is a busy actress and producer, but the fans deserve a conclusion for the character.

Superstore is one of the many series shutting down production in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak.

NCIS has already confirmed it will not resume production this season, and many other shows, including the OneChicago franchise expected to do the same.

What do you think of this?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.