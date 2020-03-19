Superstore Season 5 Episode 18 Review: Playdate

Nearly two seasons later, Superstore finally adressed one of its most asked questions on Superstore Season 5 Episode 18.

What the hell happened to Amy's baby? It's been quite a while since Amy gave birth to her second child, yet Parker hasn't been seen on the show since the day he was born.

But as it turns out, Parker is living his best life. At least, that's what Amy and Jonah spend the day trying to convince the employees.

Superstore was very specific in the way they portrayed Jonah's relationship with Parker.

Rather than simply being his girlfriend's kid, the series makes it clear that Jonah sees Parker as his son.

Jonah changes his diaper, spends quality time with him, and even goes into "mamma bear" mode when Glenn starts insulting him.

Amy: Okay Parker, here you go! Don't worry about Rose, you just focus on your game.

Jonah: Come on, Parker! Eat her alive! Permalink: Come on, Parker! Eat her alive!

Jonah treated every jab at Parker as a jab at his and Amy's parenting style. And, like Amy, he was not reacting to the insults well.

And, of course, it's not only Jonah that sees himself as a father to Parker.

Amy treats Jonah as an equal in Parker's upbringing and the two even have discussions and disagreements regarding how they choose to raise him.

Sayid: He still uses a pacifier? So you're not worried about dental problems? Speech delays? Looking lame?

Amy: No! He'll give it up when he's ready.

Jonah: Yeah...yeah. We decided to let him keep it. Even though those are all valid points.

Amy: I thought we were on the same page about this. Are you the one taking his pacifiers?

Jonah: I was gonna give them back when he learned moderation. Permalink: I thought we were on the same page about this.

At the end of the episode, Amy mentions, in all seriousness, that she's curious to see how Jonah will react when Parker starts playing football.

Considering that Parker is barely one, that's obviously not going to happen until much further down the line.

And we still haven't forgotten all the proposal hints Jonah dropped on Superstore Season 5 Episode 12.

They're undoubtedly in this for the long haul, so it does pose the question, why aren't the two engaged yet?

They already act like a married couple. Why not make it official?

With America Ferrera departing the show there's not much time for a proposal to happen.

But it's unlikely that the Superstore writers will break Amy and Jonah up, especially with the way they've been acting lately.

Given that the show takes place mainly in the store, there are plenty of ways to write Amy off without ending their relationship.

But viewers have been invested in this pairing since the day Superstore first aired, so it only feels right to see the fan-favorite couple tie the knot before Amy leaves Cloud 9 for good.

Sandra and Cheyenne's storyline was hilarious, and arguably one of the best side plots of Superstore Season 5.

They were both convinced that Jonah was Parker's birth father, which was an actual pitch in the Superstore writers' room.

Besides, can we really blame Sandra and Cheyenne for believing that? Jonah probably spends more time with Parker than Adam probably cares to.

As we've seen in previous seasons, Adam hasn't been very willing to make sacrifices when it comes to his children. Yet, Jonah puts his heart and soul into parenting children who aren't even his.

There's no competition of who the better dad is or who will step up to the plate for Amy.

He looked like a really good dad. Sandra Permalink: He looked like a really good dad.

But, when it comes down to it, it's better that Jonah isn't the biological child of Amy's baby.

The reason why Amy and Adam got married was that she got pregnant. It was a marriage of obligation that was a source of misery for her for so long.

There were obvious feelings between Amy and Jonah long before they ever decided to act on them. However, a baby wouldn't have been a good start to their new relationship, and it would be a repeat of the situation Amy found herself in previously.

The most important part of it all is that Jonah chooses to love and care for Parker.

Every night we give him a bath. We read him stories. We sing him to sleep in his crib. Jonah Permalink: Every night we give him a bath.

He does live with Amy rent-free, so helping her out should be a given. However, Jonah isn't obligated to act as Parker's father.

Jonah loving Parker because he simply does, rather than because he has to, is one of the many reasons Jonah and Amy work.

No matter what happens in the future, this relationship isn't going anywhere.

Stray Thoughts:

The Superstore writers have modeled Sandra after the fans when it comes to her obsession with Amy and Jonah. There's no other logical explanation.

Glenn has his ups and downs, but he was particularly annoying this time around. Having the audacity to say that Amy's not a full-time mother was insulting to working moms everywhere.

Was there a jealous vibe coming from Garrett? It was hard to tell whether he still harbors feelings for Dina, or if he genuinely wanted her to see the way she was acting towards her new boyfriend was absurd.

The employees give Amy a hard time about everything, but coming for her parenting style was a new low. Not many workers could get away with disrespecting their boss the way that they do.

Where was Marcus? It's been far too long since we've seen him on our screens. Who would've thought that he would become one of the best characters on the entire series?

It's your turn, Superstore fans! What did you think of "Playdate"?

How do you think the series will close out Amy's storyline? Is there anything you want to see from Amy before she exits Cloud 9?

Drop a comment down below, and let us know your thoughts and predictions!

And don't forget that if you missed the episode, you can watch Superstore online right here at TV Fanatic!

Superstore airs Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC.

