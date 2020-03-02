Superstore's Lauren Ash Reacts To America Ferrera Exit: 'It’s Heartbreaking'

Superstore actress Lauren Ash has shared a tribute to America Ferrera.

Ferrera announced Friday that she was stepping away from the hit NBC series after its soon-to-conclude fifth season.

Ash plays Dina on the series alongside Ferrera's Amy, and said the cast had developed a strong bond since working on the show.

“The cast started this journey as strangers and quickly became family. The idea that one of our family members isn’t going to be around anymore after 5 years, well, that’s tough for me to accept,” Ash wrote on Instagram in the immediate aftermath of the news going public.

“The thing is, as Dina and Amy’s friendship grew, so did Lauren and America’s. It’s not gonna be the same without her,” Ash added.

“But, Superstore has always done an amazing job of reflecting real life situations and challenges. And these kinds of things are a part of life. People we love have to move away or move on all the time. And it sucks. And it’s heartbreaking. But it’s a real part of life.”

Ferrera's surprising exit was announced just two weeks after the series was renewed for a sixth season.

“The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career,” Ferrera said in a statement late last week.

“Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller."

"I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant [series creator] Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it."

"As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family.”

It's unclear how Amy's storyline will wrap, but we don't have long to wait. The fifth season concludes in April.

Superstore airs Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC.

