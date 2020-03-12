Survivor Season 41 and 42 Production Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The global coronavirus outbreak has led to CBS and producers of Survivor to delay production on Seasons 41 and 42.

Host Jeff Probst shared a letter to the crew to confirm the news.

“Due to the growing short-term uncertainty surrounding the global spread of COVID-19 and the corresponding desire for the continued well-being of our amazing crew, we have decided to push back our start date for Survivor Season 41.”

Survivor Season 41 was set to begin on March 24 in Fiji but it has now been delayed until May.

This has had a knock-on effect on production on Season 42, which was set to enter production in May. It has been pushed to later in the summer.

It's unclear whether this could mean a later debut for each season, but there's also no telling whether production could be delayed for longer.

“Though Fiji has no reported cases and is beautifully remote, our crew numbers over 400 and are flying in from over 20 different countries, creating a need for more time to fully analyze and create our new production safety plan,” Probst added.

“This situation is unprecedented and we are learning more information every day. It is out of concern for the well-being of all of you that we have taken this step.”

CBS echoed those sentiments in a statement:

"Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 globally, CBS and the producers of Survivor have taken the precautionary measure to delay production on the 41st season, which was set to begin filming later this month in Fiji."

"Pending worldwide events, the plan is to return to production on May 19th. The health and safety of the castaways and production members is our top priority."

Fellow CBS reality series The Amazing Race has already halted production with a handful of episodes in the can and other series are saying goodbye to studio audiences as a precautionary measure.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch new episodes Wednesdays at 8/7c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.