The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 9 Review: 5, 6, 7, 8

The truth can set you free, destroy you, and strengthen you.

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 9, Kat searched for truth regarding Safford's blocking of Adena's photo, Jacqueline owned her mistakes, Sutton struggled with coming clean to her follow Bold Babes, and Jane came to terms with a lie she has been telling herself.

Join us for our review as we discuss how a Bachelorette Party for the ages set all of this in motion.

Kat has always been the one to fight for what is right, no matter what the cost to her. Did she go too far this time, though?

With so much up in the air and with only one episode left of The Bold Type Season 4, the last thing we need is Kat in danger of losing her job. It wouldn't be Kat, though, if she wasn't willing to risk it.

We have always known that RJ is a terrible human being, but his actions over the past season have brought his true colors to the forefront even more. Supporting a man who supports something as inhumane as conversion therapy says a lot about RJ.

Incredibly, Scarlet has managed to survive with him in charge of the publishing company that owns the magaziine. How has Jacqueline been able to get the number of progressive stories through to print?

It must be torture for RJ to let it happen.

There are only two ways this is going to end: Either Kat is going to lose her job or the revelation that RJ trying to silence her and Adena to protect his political connections is going to force the board to remove him.

Firing Kat would be a huge mistake. Kat would have no reason not to go to other publications with her story, exposing Safford to an insane amount of media scrutiny. I can't see the board allowing that.

Who knows; maybe this can solve two problems. If the board removes RJ, they will need someone to take his place. Maybe Richard would be offered the position bringing him back to New York full time so that Sutton doesn't have to feel torn.

Either way, things are about to get a whole lot more interesting at Safford.

Of course, Jacqueline's personal life is getting even more complicated just in time for the craziness.

Ian's return has been inevitable.

When he left, it was almost like a child throwing a temper tantrum, trying to exert their control. He wanted to make sure that Jacqueline knew he wasn't happy about how things were and that he wasn't going to stand for it.

Returning and acting like nothing had happened just shows that Ian never had any real intention of leaving Jacqueline. Is that fair to her, though?

As Jacqueline said and as I have said in my past reviews, Jacqueline is in no way innocent when it comes to the destruction of their marriage. Jacqueline's focus on Scarlet was a huge contributor. It wasn't the only problem, though.

If Ian wanted things to change, why didn't he say anything? If Jacqueline was really invested in the marriage, why didn't she notice his unhappiness?

I am no expert on marriage, by any means, but staying with someone just because you have history and a family with them is a recipe for disaster. Jacqueline and Ian both deserve to be happy.

Jacqueline has come alive since Ian left. She is not only taking more time for herself and her family, but she is owning the badass woman that she is.

She can be a great boss, an incredible editor, a loving mother, and a caring partner. She doesn't need to sacrifice any of that. Her relationship with Miles shows us that.

Miles has seen Jacqueline on a deadline, hyper-focused, letting everything else fall to the wayside, and he loves that about her. Ian sees the same thing and resents her for it.

Although it seemed like Jacqueline went back to Ian at the end, I only can hope what she meant is that she should have been at home to hash out what is going on and figure out where their relationship goes from here.

No one can accuse Sutton Brady of not being a dedicated employee.

The fact that, pretty much the entirety of her Bachelorette Party, she focused on helping Oliver and Scarlet get Alice Knight as the next Beauty Editor speaks volumes about her.

At least, now Jacqueline is seeing that, too.

Alice forgiving Sutton so quickly almost felt too easy, but for the results, I can be more than fine with that.

First off, we need to thank Alice for bringing us that top-quality Bold Babes dance performance, sweet backdrop and all. The Bold Babes are absolutely correct -- they would have beat those chicks from Long Island for sure.

Can you imagine how much fun it must be to work on the set of this show? Why doesn't my job include watching my coworkers bust out some fantastic choreography in fringe pants or '90s gear? It is in these moments that I rethink all of my life choices.

Alice's forgiveness also finally gave Oliver the ammo he needed to push Jacqueline to create a sylist position for Sutton.

Sutton is about to get an offer for her dream job at her dream company with her dream boss and her best friends by her side. She won't just give all of that up to go to San Francisco, right? Right? RIGHT?!

Richard can't let her do it. He would be asking her to give up everything. Sutton gave him the okay to pursue his dreams, but I think Richard needs to look at what his dream would cost her.

I know it is terrible to ask Richard to give up his dream for hers, but she is one of the Bold Babes, and we can't lose her, so I'm okay with us asking just this one time.

Sutton is going to have a lot to think about going into wedding with Richard. At least she doesn't have to think about is who is going to officiate or who is going to stand by her side.

Of course, we knew that Jane and Kat would be her maids of honor. That was a given. However, given how rocky her relationship with Oliver was recently, officiating the wedding because he is the closest thing to a spiritual leader in Sutton's life made me squeal.

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't slightly heartbroken that Sutton didn't jump at the chance for Oliver to walk her down the aisle like fans have dreamed, but this is an acceptable alternative.

Hopefully, their wedding can go off without a hitch. It looks like they will be able to save a little money by nixing Jane's plus one, at least.

It's official -- Ryan slept with the woman on the book tour. So many of us knew this moment was coming. Did that make it any easier when it did? Absolutely not!

Ryan has been a rock for Jane during The Bold Type Season 4. He was everything that a girl could ask for in a significant other. All of that is tainted now by the fact that he not only slept with someone else but lied to Jane about it.

Were any of the kind moments they had together out of pure love? Or did they all stem from his guilt about what he did to her?

It's possible that everything else Ryan said was true. He had a moment of weakness, he regretted it immediately, and it made him see how much he really cares for Jane. We might never really know.

He should have just been honest with her. If he felt so strongly that it was just a mistake, then he should have trusted Jane to stay with him based on the truth, instead of a lie.

It doesn't feel like they can get past this. Jane went against everything that felt natural to her to forgive Ryan for the initial betrayal. This exposes so many more issues in their relationship, though. Only time will tell.

Over to you, Fanatics.

Do you think that Sutton is going to leave Scarlet?

Would you be able to forgive Ryan?

Is Kat going to get herself fired?

Sound off below and don't forget that you can watch The Bold Type online on TV Fanatic!

Meaghan Frey is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.