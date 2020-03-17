The Conners Season 2 Episode 15 Review: Beards, Thrupples and Robots

I have to admit that I was dreading watching The Conners Season 2 Episode 15, which is an odd thing to say about a series I enjoy so much that I've chosen to review it.

But I haven't been a fan of Jackie's thrupple storyline.

Not for any particularly moral reason but because Jackie deserves better.

I felt exactly the same way as Dan did and his reaction to finding out Ron was married and Janelle was on board with this was priceless.

Jackie has had her heart broken over and over again. Her string of unsuccessful relationships spans the breadth of men who didn't make her a priority to ones who physically abused her.

Having a romantic or physical relationship with a married couple meant that Jackie would be the third wheel from the start.

Things might be fun for the short term, but this would never have worked out in the long term, and there was little doubt that Jackie would end up getting hurt.

Jackie's lonely and looking for companionship in any way she can get it. She genuinely liked Ron and Janelle, so she was willing to take the chance.

The best thing about this story arc has been how it ended.

Ron and Janelle were using Jackie to try and save their marriage. I'm wondering if their marriage counselor signed off on this particular form of therapy?

When Janelle got jealous, Ron got mean, and instead of being dumped by them some weeks or months later, Jackie was the one who walked away.

I'm happy this thrupple is over before it had truly begun and I'm thrilled that Jackie was able to take control and leave it with dignity.

As cute as Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's appearance was at the end, I'm longing to see Jackie embark on a real relationship with someone that will love her and treat her right. Someone she can have a future with.

After all of her heartache, including losing her sister, Jackie has earned someone to grow old with happily, and I hope she finds him...or her. I'm fine either way.

Elsewhere, Ben shaved his beard in the hopes that the clean-shaven look would help woo advertisers to the new magazine.

Ben's smooth face was a shock, but Darlene had no more right to tell Ben what to do with his facial hair than he has to tell her what to do with her hair and I had hoped that someone would point that out to Darlene.

Personally, I love getting to see Ben's dimples but I'm not a big fan of beards to begin with.

With the magazine living on the edge of existence, so was Darlene.

So I just got off the phone with the bank and apparently, I've gone passed what they call overdraft into something called backdraft which means I'm on fire. I need money fast or else I'm going to lose my car.

Teetering on the brink of complete financial ruin is stress not everyone understands but Darlene was there, so she swallowed her pride and asked her daughter to help her get a job at Price Warehouse.

Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to get Darlene to take the job the least bit seriously.

Darlene didn't have to love the job. She didn't even have to like it, but she should have respected that Harris got her the job and if Darlene did poorly then Harris looked bad.

Harris: You can't tell the customers to go home.

Don't get me wrong, dealing with the general public can make anyone crazy, and Darlene certainly doesn't have the personality for it--I'm kind of surprised that Harris does--but Darlene didn't even try to make it work.

The job at Price Warehouse was important to Harris, and Darlene seemed to dismiss that as she struggled with her issues.

The magazine is Darlene's priority and that's okay, but she should have made more of an attempt at Price Warehouse, not only because she desperately needed the paycheck but because the job mattered to Harris.

I'm not quite sure what to think about Harris being fired.

She's matured a lot during The Conners Season 2 and deciding to take the job at Price Warehouse as a path to getting a business degree showed huge growth of character.

Darlene wasn't the most supportive but Dan was incredibly proud of his granddaughter.

How David felt we never knew because he's disappeared from his kids' lives without explanation once again. And yes, that bugs me so much that I've mentioned it in almost every review and will probably continue to until we at least hear about him once again.

As for Harris, I worry that the loss of a job and a future she really cared about will derail her. I don't know where her story arc is headed and perhaps that's the point.

When something like this happens, people can get a little lost for a while. I just hope Harris finds her way again soon because she's proven she has a lot of potential when she sets her mind to something.

I'd suggest that she write for the new magazine, but I think she needs to do something independent from family and I doubt the new venture will make enough to support Ben and Darlene, nevermind a third writer.

As much as I'm elated for Ben and Darlene at getting their magazine off the ground, I'm really hoping to see more of Becky and Jackie at The Lunch Box.

