The Conners Season 2 Episode 16 Review: Tats and Tias

Harris Conner may have been dealt a tough blow but she's still got a lot of which she should be proud.

The teen pulled together her spiraling life, got a job, and came up with a plan to work towards her college degree.

Then the rug got pulled out from under her and, like many of the Conners who came before her, she moved back home.

It's interesting how during all of Harris' issues with her mom that she never once mentioned moving in with her Dad.

You'd think that since David had been out of the country for so many years of Harris and Marc's lives that the kids would want to spend more time with him or that they'd even discuss moving in with him, especially since Darlene had to move back home into a small house with too many people.

It's been so long since we've heard about David that I'd begun to wonder whether he'd moved away once again.

David was around when Marc had some issues at school, and he stuck around for a few weeks to sleep with Darlene, but now that the sex is over, we never see him.

And apparently neither does Harris.

If Harris and Marc have been seeing their Dad off-screen then that should be mentioned at least in passing, but that hasn't been the case.

There's been no information about David for quite a while which is why Darlene's conversation with Becky during The Conners Season 2 Episode 16 was so illuminating.

Darlene: I’m on my own too. David lives like five minutes away and I’m still dealing with Harris’ problems by myself. How did we both wind up raising kids alone?

Becky: I’m an alcoholic and you married a loser.

I always liked David but if he has really lived in town all of this time yet hasn't bothered to step up or step in to help deal with Harris stealing, doing drugs, ditching school, or leaving home, well then Becky's description of David being a loser was apt.

David might have issues seeing Darlene after their ill-advised tryst, but that doesn't mean he shouldn't be a part of his kids' lives and the fact that he's not is just sad.

Moving on from my rant about wayward David, Harris had every right to be depressed, and the Conners did their best to be supportive in their own dysfunctional way.

Nobody learns from their successes. You only learn from failure so when you pull yourself out of this dark pit of despair you’re going to be so much smarter. I mean if, because some people don’t make it.

But Harris is a Conner and Conners may have life kick their dreams to the curb and then back over them, but they know how to get up and keep going.

Having Harris enjoy her company brought out Darlene's softer, and perhaps stupider side.

What was up with those prank calls? Did she somehow block her caller ID before she pretended to be a lost child looking for his mother?

And what kind of a prank is that? At least Harris' was mildly funny but Darlene's was dark, bordering on mean.

As much as Darlene was enjoying this newfound closeness with her normally acerbic daughter, Dan was right as usual.

Harris would bounce back, but she needed a reason to get up in the morning and working at the bike shop/tattoo parlor seemed to fit her personality.

Now, is this new job a pathway to a college degree? Probably not but it is a paycheck and that's a start.

The only person Harris' new plan didn't work out for was Becky who needed child care.

Becky felt it was weird to talk to Emilio about child care for Beverly Rose but I don't see why.

Yes, he's stuck in Mexico and he and Becky are no longer in a romantic relationship, but he's made it clear that he wants to be a part of his daughter's life in any way possible.

However, I wish Becky had taken the time to get to know his aunts before dropping the baby off with them; of course, she might not have had the time. It's not like she gets sick days while she's trying to get the Lunch Box off the ground.

It was sad that the two women took an instant dislike to Becky because they blamed her for Emilio's situation.

Becky: They think I’m trapping him with my sex tricks.

Darlene: You’ve got tricks? Why aren’t we talking about that?

Calling Becky nasty names behind her back wasn't fair or right but I loved that Jackie spoke fluent Spanish allowing Becky to call them out on it.

Becky shouldn't be blamed for Emilio being picked up by ICE and deported. There are plenty of places to point that finger, but Becky isn't one of them.

Should Becky consider marrying Emilio?

That's a tough call. They barely knew one another when he got deported, and Becky probably doesn't have the resources to fly down to Mexico any time soon.

But Emilio is Beverly Rose's father and he could end up missing out on many years of his daughter's life.

Becky was smart enough not to agree to anything, nor take any of the blame they were throwing her way.

The upside was that the Emilio's aunts obviously love Beverly, and babies can always use more love.

So what do you think, TV Fanatics.

Should Becky consider marrying Emilio?

Are you as annoyed by David's absense as I am?

And whick tattoo image epitomizes the Conner family...

Harris: In honor of my new job and my 30% discount, I say we all get a family tattoo.

Dan: Yes! Something that represents who we are. Something that says Conner.

Jackie: Here’s a sinking ship. It doesn’t get more Conner than that.

Darlene: A house on fire seems appropriate.

