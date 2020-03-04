The Hills: New Beginnings: Mischa Barton Fired After One Season!

When The Hills: New Beginnings returns for Season 2, Mischa Barton will not be a part of the cast.

TMZ broke the news, noting that The OC alum did not bring enough to the reboot to return.

“Our sources say producers found Mischa’s story line a bit bland, and her personality a little boring,” TMZ reported.

“Bottom line, she wasn’t bringing much drama to the show.”

While everyone else is expected to return for Season 2, Brody Jenner reportedly landed a lucrative deal that will see him earn around $50k per episode.

It's unclear how much the rest of the cast is paid, but given that the show's popularity pales in comparison to its predecessor, it's likely nowhere near that much.

Barton struck a chord with viewers for opening up about her highly publicized past, including her feud with Perez Hilton.

Unfortunately, her storyline did not have legs and Mischa was simply not the same person she was back when she starred on The OC.

The producers probably thought she would bring the drama, but failed to realize that she has grown up in the years since.

If you watch The Hills: New Beginnings online, you're probably wondering which member of the cast did bring the drama, because the show was relatively low-key.

Thankfully, producers are lining up Caroline D'Amore to try to give the show some juice to snag a third season renewal.

D'Amore is the heir to the D'Amore's Pizza fortune, a DJ, and even the CEO of PizzaGirl pasta sauce.

She was once good friends with Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton.

The good news for D'Amore is that she already knows cast member Audrina Patridge because they appeared together in the movie Sorority Row, and have been photographed together since.

The Hills: New Beginnings struggled in the ratings, averaging around 500,000 viewers across 12 episodes last summer.

Producers will be hoping that the tweaks will allow for the show to be talked about, and bring in a new wave of fans.

Stephanie Pratt quit the series after the renewal announcement in July in a lengthy Instagram post in which she slammed her co-stars, and the show.

Given that there has been no update since, there's a good chance she signed on the dotted line, but time will tell.

What are your thoughts on Barton's exit?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.