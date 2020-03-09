The Hills Shocker: Kristin Cavallari Returns!

Kristin Cavallari is not done with The Hills.

The former leading lady is set to return for the second season of The Hills: New Beginnings later this year.

Cavallari took over the lead role on the series when Lauren Conrad exited during The Hills Season 5 and was with the series until it concluded in 2010.

She will reunite with her former co-stars, including Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, and former love interest Brody Jenner.

Cavallari broke the news to Entertainment Tonight at her Uncommon James SS20 launch party at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood on Thursday, March 5.

“Yeah, I’m going to make an appearance on The Hills,” Cavallari shared with ET correspondent Katie Krause.

“I don’t know what I can and can’t say. Clearly, I just say always so much, but people expect that from me.”

“I’m excited! I’m actually very excited,” she continued. “I think it’s going to be fun to go back and see the old gang and, yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”

The Very Cavallari star is currently leading her own reality series, which is now in its third season at MTV's competing cable network E!

As such, it's more likely that this return will be a short-term stint unless her current series is coming to a close.

Cavallari is best known for her appearance on Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, in which she went to war with Lauren Conrad on a number of occasions because the pair were involved in a love triangle with Stephen Colletti.

It's unclear whether Conrad could return to The Hills down the line, but for now, we shouldn't expect an appearance in the near future.

Cavallari has been open since the original series concluded that scenes were manufactured, and felt like the producers of the reboot were not as bad.

However, she has yet to shoot any scenes for the series.

The addition of Cavallari comes after a report emerged, stating that Mischa Barton had been ousted after one season for not bringing the drama the producers wanted her to.

Caroline D'Amore is reportedly taking her place in the cast.

Stephanie Pratt announced ahead of the renewal for Season 2 that she was out of the series for good.

If you watch The Hills: New Beginnings online, you know that she had a number of arguments with her brother Spencer.

It reminded us of the good old days when the series was actually worth watching.

The Hills: New Beginnings picked up nine years after the end of The Hills Season 6 and brought several cast members back into the mix, while there were some new faces.

While the new take failed to live up to the original in the ratings, it helped hit MTV's sweet spot in the younger demos.

What are your thoughts on Kristin's return?

Do you want Lauren to stage a comeback?

Hit the comments.

The Hills: New Beginnings returns later this year.

