The Resident Round Table: An Exciting CoNic Proposal!!

CoNic got engaged!

We got not one, but two heartwarming proposals on The Resident Season 3 Episode 16, and it made for an exciting hour.

Elsewhere, Bell and Conrad worked to save the OB department from being cut, Devon's chance for love may pass him by, and Mina and AJ race to save a mother and her baby.

Join TV Fanatics, Rachel Foertsch, Meaghan Frey, and our esteemed editor Carissa Pavlica as they discuss the hour.

Before we get started, I know you ladies probably want to say hello to Matt Czuchry and the others who read our lively round tables!

Rachel: Absolutely! Greetings from TV Fanatic and a fellow CofC student. It's so incredible to know that you enjoy our discussions and Jasmine's reviews. If you can't tell, we're all huge Conrad fans.

Meaghan: It was literally the highlight of my week finding out that you read our round table, Matt! As someone who is an avid lover of Gilmore Girls to this day (I'm not ashamed to say I watch it in full annually), I have been a fan for a long time. I do apologize for our extreme thirst when it comes to Conrad.

Carissa: Can we get any higher praise than knowing the people we admire enjoy our coverage? I don't think so. It keeps us on our toes, too. Long Live the Resident.

On a scale of 1-10, how perfect was the CoNic proposal? Have you enjoyed their journey as a couple leading up this moment?

Rachel: It was cute! I would give it an 8/10.

I've had my ups and downs with Conrad and Nic's relationship throughout the series. I was a huge fan of the pairing in The Resident Season 1, they lost me in The Resident Season 2, and I just came back around to them, again.

All in all, I'm happy that they're finally going to tie the knot. I'm a sucker for instances when both people end up proposing, and Conrad carrying that ring around for weeks had me deep in my feelings. I couldn't stop smiling when Conrad started talking about the chickens!

Meaghan: 10/10. It felt so perfect for CoNic as a couple. They are messy and imperfect, and some huge romantic gesture wouldn't have felt right for them.

Nic completely blowing the surprise that Conrad has been waiting to propose to her by proposing herself was hilarious.

I have loved their journey as a couple.As I said, they aren't perfect; no couple is. Their journey has been extremely realistic. The chickens finally won't be bastards anymore.

Conrad: Listen, I love you deeply. I mean, you were my rock when I got fired. You pushed me to forgive my father. You gave me chickens. You always make those annoying sounds when you eat, and I'll probably never learn to pick up my socks, but nobody is perfect. What matters is that we keep trying to make each other better. Matters is that we belong together.

Nic: Conrad, are you proposing to me now?

Conrad: Why do you think I'm saying all this lovey-dovey stuff? And why do you think I've been caring this around in my pocket for weeks? Nicolette Marie Nevin, will you do me the honor --

Nic:Yes!

Conrad: Are you sure?

Carissa: It's so realistic. All of the planning Conrad must have done in his mind wasn't giving him the result he wanted, so when Nic took the pragmatic approach to marriage in casual conversation, it all came together.

And what is more beautiful than a man who embraces the romantic notion of love and wants to marry because of it? Swoon.

Irving and Jessica are also engaged. React!

Rachel: This episode was a win for everyone. I wasn't expecting an engagement at all, let alone two.

After Jessica's accident, I had wondered if almost losing her would push Iriving towards a proposal. Irving and Jessica are such a precious pair, and I'm happy as long as they're happy.

Their wedding is bound to be perfect, and I can't wait to see it.

Meaghan: When I saw Jasmine's post about the engagement I was in shock! Mostly because I turned on the episode five minutes late and didn't think I could have missed anything super major in those five minutes.

When Irving mentioned the proposal to Devon, I was so confused. I was racking my brain trying to remember when they got engaged, but I chalked it up to old age.

Carissa: Getting the whole hospital involved, all of the people at the very place where they fell in love, is something they'll never forget. I did have to laugh, though, at how oblivious Jessica seemed at Irving appearing in a tux. Why didn't she know what he was doing as soon as he appeared?

And the interest piqued for the scene by Conrad and Nic getting ready for it by revealing their letter T-shirts was smart.

What are your thoughts on Red Rock's willingness to let Chastain lose its world-class accreditation by cutting the OB department?

Rachel: Nothing Red Rock has done has ever made sense to me. Even from a financial standpoint, it seems as if they don't know what they're doing.

I thought getting rid of the OB department was a bad move for the hospital, even without considering all the doctors who will lose their residency.

I couldn't make it make sense. Thankfully, Bell saved the day, again! What would we do without him?

Logan: I know you considered decimating OB when you were CEO.

Bell: But I decided against it because when a hospital decimates departments, it loses prestige and status. Chastain and Red Rock would no longer be a world-class medical facility.

Meaghan: I was so confused. To me, OB seems like one of the most lucrative departments in a hospital. There are constantly women giving birth, especially in a major city like Atlanta.

It felt like the only reason this plot existed was to show yet again what a complete idiot Logan is. I'm sure this was his brilliant idea. The only thing that seems to make sense is that they are thinking of closing Chastain and are just slowly doing it.

Carissa: Meaghan, Bell and Conrad discussed women giving birth. It's maximum care for minimal profit. Every corporation's nightmare.

But what the team has shown again and again, and even during the party at which Logan made an ass out himself in front of the king, is that there is nothing better for public relations, and therefore fundraising than a beautiful ending to a medical case.

Their foresight is embarrassing, and hopefully a far cry from reality. Logan's suggestion that they could just send all expectant mothers to receive care elsewhere is very shortsighted.

All other things being equal, a woman who takes her care elsewhere for pregnancy only could cause an entire family to turn their back on the place that didn't provide her care. It's always all about family, from birth to death.

Will Nadine leave Atlanta or take a stand to pursue her dreams and also stay with Devon?

Rachel: I really hope Nadine doesn't leave, but Devon's love interests always have a habit of disappearing. I love Nadine as a character, and I would like to see her get a storyline outside of Devon.

I think staying in Atlanta without her father's blessing would be a great way to give Nadine an arc of her own and to keep things with Devon going.

Meaghan: I really want Nadine to stay, but I hope that she doesn't do it just for Devon. Her dreams need to be her first priority, and her relationship with Devon can just be an added bonus.

If she stays because of Devon, it will put so much pressure on their relationship, and it will inevitably implode.

Carissa: Devon's hard luck in love can't possibly go three for three, right? And Devon's story has also become Nadine's story.

Nadine wants to function outside of her royal origins in much the same way Harry and Meghan are doing now, and this is a perfect opportunity to explore that story in reverse.

Do you have any additional thoughts you'd love to share about the hour?

Rachel: Mina and AJ are everything. I'm all in. That dance they shared got to me.

I also thought it was hilarious that AJ's only role in the episode was to come in and sweep Mina off her feet.

Meaghan: Oh my god, Rachel, I am right there with you. I was on the edge of my seat thinking that they were about to kiss when they shared that dance!

I love the idea of these two so much, and I can't wait until we finally get the payoff for our patience.

Carissa: Two things stand out that should be covered. Mina's love of fashion and how it inspires her coworkers, and Conrad's duty to tell the OBGYN staff that they're on their way out.

That Shaunette Renée Wilson is a statuesque beauty perfectly fits with Mina's affinity for fashion. How could they have ignored our need to see her in a fancy dress?

They've explored it before with her love for elaborate parties, so a reminder of her different facets is fun.

Mina: Mmm. Now that is how you wear a tux.

Bell: Well, if I remember correctly, you have a spectacular wardrobe yourself. I'm just popping in, but I have a plus one. If you're interested.

Mina: You want arm candy.

Bell: Are you offended by that?

And I enjoyed getting to know Gabbi and hearing stories about her internship with Conrad. Sometimes, it's easy to forget that the team we know well has relationships across the hospital with everyone.

The actress who played Gabbi was terrific, too. She made that whole scene feel very real.

What was your favorite moment?

Rachel: This was minuscule in comparison to everything else that happened, but Bell inviting Mina to the party as his plus one was a very subtle example of how Bell's relationships have developed.

I almost forgot that the two were not in good standing for quite some time. I don't think I'll ever be able to stop talking about Bell's arc and the incredible job The Resident did at creating it.

Meaghan: The CoNic proposal. They have come so far since where they were at last season, and I can't be more excited for them to finally take the plunge and solidify their relationship.

Carissa: Bell schooling Logan on any and everything. Logan has a lot to learn.

And for what it's worth, I worked for years with institutional investment managers, and they are often conservative and extraordinarily giving. So this heartless approach of Logan's and Cain's is one-sided and without nuance.

Over to you, Resident Fanatics! Do you agree with us? Do you disagree?

Give the questions a go in the comments below!

