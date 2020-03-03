The Resident's Matt Czuchry and Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Appreciative of Fans and Ready for Cain's Takedown!

It's no secret that we here at TV Fanatic are enamored with The Resident.

The FOX show drives us to dig deep into each episode with thoughtful reviews and a breakdown discussion later with the round table.

So you can imagine our excitement when we learned that both Matt Czuchry and Malcolm-Jamal Warner would be at SCAD aTVfest this past weekend in Atlanta, a festival we got to attend!

Getting a few minutes to talk with a member of a cast we love is always exciting, but it's daunting, too, because knowing what questions to ask (or remembering to ask them amid the chaos of a press line) makes all the difference.

We were thrilled to discover that the actors who play two of our favorite characters are aware of and read TV Fanatic's articles. Isn't that fun?

When we chatted with Matt about the role of Conrad Hawkins and the incredible fans he's amassed during his career, he was so charming and gracious, and he took the utmost care in responding.

Matt received the Maverick Award at the festival. It's only the second year for this particular award that honors outstanding contributions in television. David Boreanaz was the inaugural recipient at the 2019 festival.

While receiving his award, he watched The Resident Season 3 Episode 16, "Reverse Cinderella." He noted during another interview that he's only watched his work with others a handful of times. We're so glad he got to watch this one with fans, and you guys will know why when it airs.

Matt was in attendance the first day of the 2020 festival, and he shared with us his insights about his fans, the nuances of Conrad Hawkins, and his appreciation of the different dynamics he experiences as each different character of The Resident interact with Conrad.

Check out the interview below.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner had quite the day in Atlanta.

Not only did he appear before the festival audience to be a part of a one-on-one conversation, but he found himself caught up in the city's excitement during a marathon!

Many of us traveling around that day found detours on our routes, and I couldn't be more pleased that he persisted and made it not only to his event but to the later round of interviews in the press line.

We got to talk about A.J. Austin and how much the character has changed since his arrival and got a peek into Warner's mindset about the beautiful friendship between A.J. and Mina, too.

Hint: There's a little bit for both sides of the fans of friendship and taking the plunge into a relationship.

Malcolm-Jamal also expressed how working on The Resident has changed his views on the healthcare system.

Check out our interview below:

SCAD aTVfest is Atlanta's only TV festival attracting industry-leading producers, directors, writers and actors to SCAD’s award-winning campus in Midtown Atlanta.

This international television festival, in its eighth year, is focused on design, creativity, and innovation in television and media production.

The festival brings together professionals from all aspects of content production, including broadcast, cable, streaming services, web, social media, and advertising to discuss the current industry trends and showcase the best work in the field.

Other shows included in this year's festival included Deputy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, New Amsterdam, Prodigal Son, Legacies, This Is Us, The Bold Type, Council of Dads, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Mixed-ish, ViDA, Nora from Queens, Filthy Rich, and Roswell, New Mexico, among others.

Television networks represented through the years include: ABC, A&E, Amazon, AMC, BBC America, Cartoon Network, CBS, Cinemax, CNN, Comedy Central, CW, FOX, Freeform, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, National Geographic, NBC, Netflix, Nickelodeon, Showtime, STARZ, TBS, TNT, WGN, and more.

We'll have a lot more from our time there coming soon, so keep an eye on TV Fanatic for all the latest!

