The Sinner Season 3 Episode 6 Review: Buried Alive

That was batshit crazy.

On The Sinner Season 3 Episode 6, Ambrose doubled down on Jamie's guilt by gliding under Jamie's wing and putting his life in danger.

He sure goes over and above the call of duty to get his man, doesn't he?!

To be clear, if I knew someone murdered a couple of people and was on the edge of doing it again, I'd be hard-pressed to let them wander around, and I'm not even a detective.

So if you were Harry Ambrose and Jamie Burns was like an unlit match waiting to strike, it would probably be a no-brainer to hunt the man with every ounce of your being.

And Jamie really needs to be stopped.

It's not bad enough that he's a murderer, but he's also a father to a newborn and teaches school to vulnerable teenagers seeking guidance.

No part of his life should be smooth sailing after what he's done, but the guy walks through it as if everything glides off of his back. Nothing sticks to Jamie.

Jamie should be spiraling. His wife is afraid of him. His school wants him out. Instead, Jamie is out recruiting the detective who's trying to put him behind bars.

It's strange, isn't it. The one person I need to talk to is trying to lock me up. Jamie

If Jamie didn't have an ego before he met Nick in college, then he sure has one now. It would be easy with those looks and charming personality. He pulled it off for a long time.

But in chatting with Harry in his efforts to recruit him to his world of madness, Jamie revealed that he was always searching for meaning even if Leela failed to recognize it while they were together.

As someone who loves philosophy and deep, meaningful discussions, it was easy to see the spark that Nick ignited in Jamie when he joined the classroom discussion about God.

Professor: Man is so infinitely different from God he can only communicate with God indirectly.

Jamie: What about the potential to actually encounter God.

Professor: Not sure what you're getting at.

Jamie: [reading] When two people relate to each other authentically and humanly, God is the electricity that surges between them.

Nick was confident and easy-going, sure of his thoughts, and willing to share them with the world. Jamie was enamored with that kind of personality, and even though Nick scared him, the more Nick coached Jamie to think outside the box, the more Jamie fell under his spell.

Jamie: Why do you need me to jump with you? Why can't you just jump on your own?

Nick: The only reason I was able to jump is because you were there with me.

But at some point, the quest for enlightenment, at least Nick's brand of it, got to be too much for Jamie. By the time he met Leela, Jamie had put it all behind him and was living safely.

The meaning never came for him, though, and when Leela got pregnant, Jamie's world started to implode. So he went from zero to one hundred when he reintroduced himself to Nick.

It all makes sense, in theory. Some people are like bright lights, and you can't help but want to be around them. Nick emulated that for many years, but it was an illusion.

It's weird that even though he put the kibosh on the present with Nick, he's still interested in capturing the feeling of being on the precipice of death.

It must have something to do with the adrenaline rush. If Harry makes it out of the grave alive, he might find himself in the same trap.

Nothing about the scenario that played out between Ambrose and Jamie at the grave made any sense to me.

Jamie promised to write a confession. He'd give it to Ambrose to keep in his pocket. If Jamie didn't dig up Ambrose, then Ambrose would be found with the confession, and Jamie would get caught.

But if Ambrose dies in the hole, what will keep Jamie from digging up Ambrose, burning the note, and disposing of Ambrose where nobody can find him?

Ambrose: And you did this why? So that you could see what it is to die?

Jamie: To actually touch the void. Smell it. It's only then that we see past our delusions. We did that for each other. And now I want to do it with you.

Ambrose: Why?

Jamie: Because I want you to experience it. The freedom you feel when you move past fear.

Ambrose: And you need that again now.

Jamie: Yeah. Look, there's a more honest life than the one we've been living, and I know you've felt it too. This is the way to find it.

Ambrose: I know I would dig you up, but guarantee what I have that you would do the same for me.

Jamie: Harry, the whole point is to witness each other. To be there for each other. Leaving you underground defeats the purpose. I need you.

And why on earth did he trust Jamie to toss earth on him with a friggin' tube into the box. When Jamie pulled that tube, I almost fainted. What must Harry have been thinking?

Harry's plan is deeply flawed if he had a plan at all. Did he know what he was getting into when he left the precinct? The way Harry talked to his fellow cop, Soto, he expected it to be quite the experience.

If you don't hear from me by the time you wake up, come find me. Ambrose

But will Harry be OK by the time Soto wakes up in the morning?

If Harry does survive, will he be searching forever for whatever it is that Jamie is attempting to introduce to him?

Harry's past suggests that he's been into some dark doodoo before, so it's not a stretch that if he gets a taste, he could be hooked on the peril Jamie's shown him in the same way that Jamie was hooked on Nick.

Heck, maybe Harry will outright kill Jamie if he survives.

At least Harry has chosen a woman to be with who is as freaky as he is. How crazy to you have to be to invite into your home the man who was going to murder you?

And to get up close and personal with his naked body? My mind was screaming at the insanity.

What did they do once the scene faded to black? Harry better not die because I need to know what happened between Sonya and Jamie as must as I need to know if Harry gets hooked on the rush getting to the brink of death brings him.

Yes, you guys, this is one crazy season. Are you still watching?

What would you be doing if you were walking in Harry's, Sonya's, or Jamie's shoes? What about Leela's? What moves would you make?

Hit the comments to share your thoughts on the insanity!!

