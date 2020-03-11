The Vampire Diaries Wanted Taylor Swift to Star And Nina Dobrev Thinks She 'Would've Been Great'

The Vampire Diaries had several guest stars throughout its eight-season run, and one of them could have been Taylor Swift.

Nina Dobrev dropped the bombshell while promoting her new movie Run This Town, and it appears she the show's leading lady would have liked it.

"Yeah, I remember at the very beginning we heard that Taylor Swift was a fan of the show," Dobrev dished to E!'s Pop of the Morning.

"And then the producers tried to write a role for her. It didn't work out schedule-wise, obviously she wasn't on the show, but that was a surprising one."

Swift is one of the most popular artists on the planet, so her schedule being too stacked makes sense. Sometimes, it all comes down to the schedule.

Swift is no stranger to the small screen. She previously played Haley Jones on an episode of CSI in 2009, and Elaine on a 2013 episode of New Girl.

While an appearance on The Vampire Diaries would have been interesting for fans of both the show and the actress, it could have been controversial if it felt forced.

Remember that time Ed Sheeran appeared on Game of Thrones? That did not go down well with just about anyone.

Dobrev, however, thinks "it would have been great" if the singer appeared on an episode of The CW series.

That being said, it sure would have been fun to see what the writers planned to do with someone like Swift as part of the cast ... even if it was just for a short time.

Something tells us she would have been a vampire who bad blood with either Damon or Stefan -- or both. The show sure liked those love triangles.

The Vampire Diaries may be over, but Legacies is continuing the mantle in a sequel set at the Salvatore School for the Young and the Gifted.

Maybe Taylor is still a fan of the franchise and could appear on that series. We'll keep you posted.

Legacies airs Thursdays on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.