The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 13 Review: What We Become

Saying goodbye to Michonne was always going to be tough.

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 13 took us on a deep-dive into the character's psyche as she finally came to terms with some of the decisions she made throughout the series.

Somewhere along the way, Michonne stopped confronting those decisions, and despite the frustration of Virgil double-crossing her, he will be remembered as the person who helped her on a level she didn't think she needed.

Using old scenes to give us an almighty what/if scenario worked very well. There were reports that there was extra footage of the murders of Glen and Abraham from The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 1 filmed to misdirect eagle-eyed viewers who thought they had figured out who was dying.

Those scenes were pivotal to the series because they allowed viewers to understand that the Saviors were here to stay. It's worrying to think about what would have happened had Michonne been a more permanent fixture with the gang in the long run.

Negan would have respected the power the katana-wielding Michonne brought to him, and Danai Gurira absolutely killed it when she told viewers that the characters we know and love had done some messed-up things.

The remix of the scenes getting confronted by Michonne as they killed the sleeping Saviors reiterated that.

Actions have consequences, and the people we've followed have largely managed to come out on the other side. We lost a lot of people along the way, but Michonne's guilt has always been at the forefront.

Negan: Well, lookie what we have here.

Michonne takes a swing at Negan. He knocks her down.

Negan: Damn, this chick has some cajones.

Michonne: I don't want any trouble.

Negan: Then you probably shouldn't have taken a swing at me.

Michonne: And I probably shouldn't have missed.

Permalink: And I probably shouldn't have missed.

The turning point for her was when she saved Andrea. It allowed her to realize she could co-exist with other people instead of traveling the world with two walkers in chains.

Andrea may not have been a great character on the TV show, but those flaws were down to the way she was written. Laurie Holden did the best with what she given, and the writers failed her.

Many people forget that without Andrea, the others may not have been introduced to Michonne until much later in the game, and that could have changed the trajectory of several relationships.

Michonne became a mother, a lover, and everything in between, despite initially traveling the post-apocalyptic world as a person who couldn't emote because of what happened in the past.

It was nice to have Avi Nash back as Siddiq for this momentous occasion. If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know Michonne struggled with his death.

Yeah, I'm not much on saving people on the road, especially those that try to take my head off, which I gotta say, I like you and your big old mass of lady nuts. Besides, be a waste to have such a nice sword and no strength to use it. Negan

Permalink: Yeah, I'm not much on saving people on the road, especially those that try to take my head...

She felt like she wasn't there for him in the end, and that was something she could have carried to her grave. But at least she realized that it was time to confront those demons to move on.

Initially, it was frustrating that Virgil locked her up, but it highlighted the fact that Michonne took a big risk by leaving her kids and friends behind, getting on a boat with some dude who promised her weapons, and making her way to an island that could signal the end of her life.

Virgil was a complicated man, but he never strayed from taking the flowers to the grave every day. The apocalypse changed his life forever, and the only solace he could find was taking those darn flowers to the grave every single day.

The island setting was reminiscent of an episode of Lost, and the mysteries thrown in for good measure further helped the illusion that this was not your typical episode of The Walking Dead.

Just when it seemed like Michonne's ending was going to be her trapped on the island, the Rick connection came to light. There had to be more, right?

Negan: See, I was gonna do this next part myself, but see my right-hand gal Michonne is one a wicked ass tear these days and who the hell am I to stand in her way?

[Michonne takes Lucille from Negan.]

Michonne: You wish them a happy new year from us, will ya?

Permalink: You wish them a happy new year from us, will ya?

Part of Michonne's pain has stemmed from the death of her lover Her life changed the day Rick opted to blow up the bridge to save everyone else.

Many characters held on to hope that he survived, and others tried to move on with their lives. It's tough losing someone, but it's even worse when you don't get the closure you need.

The sheer relief on Michonne's face when she found the boots made the whole journey worthwhile. The picture on the phone, as well as the rest of the belongings, made it obvious her lover was still alive.

She was on the cusp of finding out everything she ever wanted to know, but she was torn between returning home to her children or seeing her journey through to completion.

Judith's reaction was perfect. The young girl loves Michonne, but if there's the possibility of her father being out there, she wants to have the chance to reunite with him.

Judith is wise beyond her years, so she told Michonne that everything is fine back home. As if anything will ever be fine when there are still Whisperers floating around.

But it seems like a sacrifice Judith was willing to make if it meant having her father back in the picture. Based on the official teaser for The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 14, Beta is going to continue causing trouble for everyone.

Let's circle back to the drawing on the phone because it could confirm that Jadis is still with Rick, wherever he is. Jadis took a big risk by saving his life, but she wanted to repay him for what he did for her.

It's possible Rick lost some memories or was proving to be too much to handle for the helicopter people. If he didn't lose his memories, his only way forward would have been to try to escape at every turn.

Jadis has probably had to vouch for him. Let's not forget that it's been years since Rick was taken by the helicopter people.

You didn't know shit about them, but you came in the dead of night and slaughtered them anyway. In their sleep. Michonne

Permalink: You didn't know shit about them, but you came in the dead of night and slaughtered them...

The final scene with Michonne morphing back into her old self was stunning. She was ready to travel this world alone if it meant she got to her final destination.

But the twist with the people rushing to get to the meeting with what looked like multiple armies was something else. Are these the people who took Rick? Are they planning on moving survivors to safer quarters?

There are so many questions, but so little answers. Usually this would be annoying, and even without the movies, the perfect ending for Michonne is that she searches high and low for the man she loves.

However, the way it ended could suggest Danai Gurira is headed to the Andrew Lincoln-fronted trilogy of movies which have been ordered.

"What We Become" will go down as one of the best episodes of The Walking Dead. Ever. It brought Michonne's storyline to an ambiguous conclusion, and if that was indeed Gurira's last stand as the fan-favorite, then it was perfect.

What did you think of the trip to the island? Did it feel like an episode of Lost? Now that Michonne knows Rick's alive, do you want her to be in the movies?

Hit the comments below.

