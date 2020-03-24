The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Viewers will have to wait longer to watch The Walking Dead Season 10's finale.

AMC has confirmed that The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 16 has been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5,” the network said today.

The news comes just days after it was revealed that The Walking Dead: World Beyond has been pushed from its April 12 premiere date to later in the year.

The Walking Dead Season 10 is widely regarded as one of the show's best, achieving a 91 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series recently said goodbye to Danai Gurira as Michonne, and the characters are in the midst of a war against the Whisperers.

Ratings have been creeping back up of late, likely fueled by the widespread quarantine as a result of the Coronavirus.

As things stand, two more episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 have been completed, taking us up to 15 of the original 16 ordered.

Despite filming being complete for months, the show takes longer than many to work through special effects.

It's unclear the final episode filmed will serve as a conclusive ending to the season, or if it will leave fans hanging over a cliff until the series returns with the remaining episode.

What we do know is that The Walking Dead has been renewed for Season 11, so the show is set to continue. However, it's also likely that filming on the next season will be delayed.

Fear the Walking Dead has also halted production, but it's unclear how many episodes were in the can before the shutdown.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c.

