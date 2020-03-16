The Walking Dead Star Reacts to Shocking Alpha Twist

The battle between the Whisperers and the Hilltop reached a shocking conclusion on The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 12.

In a truly stunning twist, Alpha was written out of the series in a similar way to the way the graphic novels handled the character's fate.

You have been spoiler warned.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know Negan got the upper hand on Alpha by lying that he had captured her daughter.

However, Alpha was stunned to realize that she had been played by her new friend and possible love interest when Negan slit her throat and cut off her head.

It was a shocking moment that will change the trajectory of the Whisperer war for the foreseeable future.

And now, Alpha actress Samantha Morton is opening up about it. Morton told Entertainment Weekly that The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang "was really, really honest and said, 'Listen, this is what's going to happen'" when she joined the cast.

"I think that the overwhelming feeling on the show is that you are part of the story that continues. The show is bigger than any one individual, it is all about The Walking Dead, so to play a villain such as Alpha, you know that something's got to give," she added.

Morton then says that Alpha's demise could have something to do with her "mental health issues."

"It's okay, she gets it because she's not afraid of death. I mean, seriously, not afraid of death," Morton went on.

"The sad thing for Alpha in that moment is that she didn't get to see her daughter. If we're going to feel sorry for Alpha at all, it's because she didn't get to say goodbye in the way that she wanted to."

This Whisperers arrived on the scene during the first half of The Walking Dead Season 9 and helped reinvigorate the series, with critics calling the show the best its been in years.

Under the rule of Angela Kang, the show was steered towards darker storytelling, with many characters being killed off in the process.

But the death will find the drama escalating to new heights. Beta will be out for blood, and we could be saying goodbye to some more beloved characters.

What are your thoughts on Morton's reaction to Alpha's demise? Did you like that ending for the character?

Hit the comments below.

The Walking Dead continues Sundays at 9 pm on AMC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.